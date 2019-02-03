back

Finding A Voice in Music

Aditya N. struggles to speak sometimes. But he's found a voice in song. 🎤👏

02/27/2019 12:24 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:37 PM
  • 23.0k
  • 20

16 comments

  • Aparna N.
    03/02/2019 11:47

    Nothing new many who stammer while speaking Don’t stammer while singing

  • Apurba K.
    03/02/2019 05:08

    Gods and Goddeses bless the young talent Aditya Narayan. Stay determined definitely. Go ahead with determination to achieve the goal.

  • Dilkash A.
    03/01/2019 06:58

    dil jeet liya bhai ne

  • Arun P.
    03/01/2019 05:24

    Tor gimmick niye nilo

  • Aishwarya G.
    03/01/2019 00:45

    I heard a podcast by Kalki Koechlin on Aditya N. and I really was amazed! What a guy! 🤩😇

  • Faisal A.
    02/28/2019 14:14

    omg!!! i can relate with this guy 100%

  • Faisal A.
    02/28/2019 14:13

    omg!!! i can relate with this guy 100%.

  • Manisha D.
    02/28/2019 11:51

    Train incidence was funny 😃!! All the best ❤

  • Swati S.
    02/27/2019 19:17

    You r adorable n your voice n singing perfect ,keep singing ,may God bless you to achieve your dream

  • Aditya P.
    02/27/2019 12:20

  • Jain J.
    02/27/2019 12:11

    All the best dear

  • Piyush S.
    02/27/2019 11:58

    Sneha Jaiswal

  • Hajra M.
    02/27/2019 06:57

    I'm an English teacher,I too stammer,but not while teaching 😁😁

  • Hajra M.
    02/27/2019 06:55

    Beautiful

  • Kavitha S.
    02/27/2019 05:48

    😍😍

  • Shanila H.
    02/27/2019 02:26

    One of my school friend used to stammer while talking but whenever she participated in any debate nobody can make out that she is having any problem.

