Finding A Voice in Music

Aparna N.03/02/2019 11:47
Nothing new many who stammer while speaking Don’t stammer while singing
Apurba K.03/02/2019 05:08
Gods and Goddeses bless the young talent Aditya Narayan. Stay determined definitely. Go ahead with determination to achieve the goal.
Dilkash A.03/01/2019 06:58
dil jeet liya bhai ne
Arun P.03/01/2019 05:24
Tor gimmick niye nilo
Aishwarya G.03/01/2019 00:45
I heard a podcast by Kalki Koechlin on Aditya N. and I really was amazed! What a guy! 🤩😇
Faisal A.02/28/2019 14:14
omg!!! i can relate with this guy 100%
Faisal A.02/28/2019 14:13
omg!!! i can relate with this guy 100%.
Manisha D.02/28/2019 11:51
Train incidence was funny 😃!! All the best ❤
Swati S.02/27/2019 19:17
You r adorable n your voice n singing perfect ,keep singing ,may God bless you to achieve your dream
Aditya P.02/27/2019 12:20
you
Jain J.02/27/2019 12:11
All the best dear
Piyush S.02/27/2019 11:58
Sneha Jaiswal
Hajra M.02/27/2019 06:57
I'm an English teacher,I too stammer,but not while teaching 😁😁
Hajra M.02/27/2019 06:55
Beautiful
Kavitha S.02/27/2019 05:48
😍😍
Shanila H.02/27/2019 02:26
One of my school friend used to stammer while talking but whenever she participated in any debate nobody can make out that she is having any problem.