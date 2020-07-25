back

Five Gifts Shah Rukh Khan Got From His Father

Gifts From My Father, a speech by Shah Rukh Khan…

07/25/2020 6:57 AM
Bollywood and Beyond

373 comments

  • Asha S.
    2 days

    Very valuable gifts!

  • Baljinder S.
    2 days

    Written kyo bol raha h. Emotions apne aap aati h

  • Junel M.
    3 days

    So why dont you help people in the slums u tight alcoholic cunt

  • Binddu M.
    3 days

    Life is greater than any race or religion

  • Peggy C.
    5 days

    Fantastic words of wisdom thanks for sharing you are such a great man

  • Saddam H.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/J_YUTjK-xPE

  • Raffida H.
    6 days

    Yes we all struggled to get a better life now it’s time to help the poor ,the needy n the destitute Aameen

  • Arastu C.
    6 days

    That's why he party with Pakistan's businesses men....tie with ISI

  • Datta P.
    08/02/2020 17:37

    The truth is His father is Deelip Kumar,

  • Arjun V.
    08/02/2020 10:47

    The only thing I get from this is that the content writer is superb. If these were real life experiences, what is the need for it to be written down.?

  • Priya R.
    08/02/2020 09:56

    It's his life .. and he is reading it from a paper lol wat a laff 😅

  • Khalid J.
    08/01/2020 07:50

    Great

  • Asha C.
    07/31/2020 20:33

    Budhha

  • Thomas K.
    07/31/2020 17:11

    Why scripts ? its his own stry ....

  • Padmanabha R.
    07/31/2020 16:26

    Being a versatile actor he should have memorised his pages at least

  • Vijay P.
    07/31/2020 14:52

    Every thing Shahrukh Khan says is a lesson of life for every one. Love you a lot 💗

  • Irfan M.
    07/31/2020 06:21

    Love u shahrukh. God bless ur dad.

  • Mohammad I.
    07/30/2020 18:08

    unparalleled

  • Nilesh A.
    07/30/2020 16:30

    He is monopolies he don't want to come a good talent . He is so mean and he has also two fase to make people fool.

  • Deepak C.
    07/30/2020 13:20

    Great actor

