Five Indian actresses who got a taste of Hollywood
As news broke that Alia Bhatt was joining Gal Gadot in a Netflix project, we looked back at some of the Indian actresses who have worked overseas in the past.
13/03/2022 8:27 AM
- 607.3K
- 3.9K
- 36
32 comments
Asheesh S.14 hours
ash looks like an american
Fransquinha F.18 hours
.
Fiea M.19 hours
Though Aiswarya enter Hollywood first, but Priyanka imprinted her name in Hollywood huge, don't forget she married one of the Jonas brother's member Nick, so i think PC's name will last longer than the other.
Somaiyar S.a day
Alltime my favourite Hollywood celebrity like spoke Aishwarya rai ❤️
Yolan G.a day
Freida Pinto??
Lalita N.2 days
Svea A.2 days
Jay R.2 days
If only Manushi Chhillar and Harnaaz Sandhu did Hollywood. That would make my life
Aakarsha P.2 days
How can you leave out provoked by Aishwariya Rai !?
Sarah B.2 days
Freida pintu ?
Jacqueline R.2 days
Frieda pinto missed out
Angeli D.2 days
Pc is always
Fahad S.2 days
Jehnumi auratain
Anpa T.2 days
Why Priyanka Chopra is 1 but Aishwarya is 2? Lol
Nimco M.2 days
Rani—:I’m on my way 😅
Saima A.2 days
and ruined it
Rosie R.2 days
PC, Ash and Tabu were the ones I’m impressed with… the other two were a joke 😆 and now with AB… 🙄🤦🏻♀️
Rubul H.2 days
Ilove Priyanka
Nazia B.2 days
Why Not Katrina Kaif ever
Subham D.2 days
You guys Missed Jacqueline Fernandez She did 2 Hollywood Films and has signed one last year 😉