back

Five Indian actresses who got a taste of Hollywood

As news broke that Alia Bhatt was joining Gal Gadot in a Netflix project, we looked back at some of the Indian actresses who have worked overseas in the past.

13/03/2022 8:27 AM
  • 607.3K
  • 36

And even more

  1. 6:05

    Abhay Deol's Unconventional Choices

  2. 12:04

    Alia Bhatt And Sister Strike Emotional Note At Women’s Summit

  3. 2:07

    How to win at Wordle

  4. 2:38

    A Candid Aamir Khan With Ira Khan

  5. 4:12

    The life of Robert Pattinson

  6. 2:17

    The heroic story of a Bollywood villian

32 comments

  • Asheesh S.
    14 hours

    ash looks like an american

  • Fransquinha F.
    18 hours

    .

  • Fiea M.
    19 hours

    Though Aiswarya enter Hollywood first, but Priyanka imprinted her name in Hollywood huge, don't forget she married one of the Jonas brother's member Nick, so i think PC's name will last longer than the other.

  • Somaiyar S.
    a day

    Alltime my favourite Hollywood celebrity like spoke Aishwarya rai ❤️

  • Yolan G.
    a day

    Freida Pinto??

  • Lalita N.
    2 days

    https://BiWeeklyIncome.com/?userid=117981

  • Svea A.
    2 days

    Are you looking for a business loan? personal loan, house loan, car loan, student loan,debt consolidation loan, unsecured loans, venture capital, etc. .. Or have you been refused a loan by a bank or a financial institution for any reasons. I am Terry Chris, a private lender, lending to businesses and individuals in a low and affordable interest rate of 5%. if Interested? Contact us today at ([email protected]) Regards, Terry Chris , Email:[email protected] or WhatsApp +27693569646

  • Jay R.
    2 days

    If only Manushi Chhillar and Harnaaz Sandhu did Hollywood. That would make my life

  • Aakarsha P.
    2 days

    How can you leave out provoked by Aishwariya Rai !?

  • Sarah B.
    2 days

    Freida pintu ?

  • Jacqueline R.
    2 days

    Frieda pinto missed out

  • Angeli D.
    2 days

    Pc is always

  • Fahad S.
    2 days

    Jehnumi auratain

  • Anpa T.
    2 days

    Why Priyanka Chopra is 1 but Aishwarya is 2? Lol

  • Nimco M.
    2 days

    Rani—:I’m on my way 😅

  • Saima A.
    2 days

    and ruined it

  • Rosie R.
    2 days

    PC, Ash and Tabu were the ones I’m impressed with… the other two were a joke 😆 and now with AB… 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Rubul H.
    2 days

    Ilove Priyanka

  • Nazia B.
    2 days

    Why Not Katrina Kaif ever

  • Subham D.
    2 days

    You guys Missed Jacqueline Fernandez She did 2 Hollywood Films and has signed one last year 😉

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.