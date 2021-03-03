back
Five Indian Cricketers Who Aimed For The Big Screen
Harbhajan Singh is all set to play a lead role in Tamil film "Friendship". But he is not the only Indian cricketer to give acting a shot.
03/03/2021 1:27 PM
- 109.8K
- 435
- 13
10 comments
Rohan P.4 days
😂😂😂
Santhosh S.5 days
Irfan Pathan
Satish P.6 days
ये लोग ना क्रिकेट के है ना उस रैक के जो इनको पुलिस ने ए एस पी बना के दिया है ।दे आर गुड फार नधिंग।।लेकिन साले कुदेंगें हर जगह।।
Soutrik D.6 days
ipl er ki hobeh? 🥴
Shridhar J.6 days
https://youtu.be/8ScCLfGGOPY
Mini S.7 days
Fake punjabi who didn’t say a single word for farmers... shame on him!
Baltej S.7 days
Chutiya
Mashfiq K.03/03/2021 15:08
Cringe alert!
Srikanth K.03/03/2021 15:05
Of course Cricket , Religion , Cinema are there to keep indians toxic forever!!
Brut India03/03/2021 12:53
Here's what Harbhajan Singh's wife had to say about the teaser: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/friendship-teaser-harbhajan-singh-debut-suresh-raina-geeta-basra-7210473/