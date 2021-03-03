back

Five Indian Cricketers Who Aimed For The Big Screen

Harbhajan Singh is all set to play a lead role in Tamil film "Friendship". But he is not the only Indian cricketer to give acting a shot.

03/03/2021 1:27 PM
  • 109.8K
  • 13

And even more

  1. 1:15

    Cuando las ganas de bailar pueden más que el miedo al bullying

  2. 1:59

    El opio tiene adictos a los loros de esta granja 🦜

  3. 3:20

    La vida de Freddie Mercury

  4. 2:49

    El bolero feminista de ILe

  5. 3:25

    Cameo: La red social donde las celebridades se venden

  6. 2:29

    AMLO y sus mensajes de navidad

10 comments

  • Rohan P.
    4 days

    😂😂😂

  • Santhosh S.
    5 days

    Irfan Pathan

  • Satish P.
    6 days

    ये लोग ना क्रिकेट के है ना उस रैक के जो इनको पुलिस ने ए एस पी बना के दिया है ।दे आर गुड फार नधिंग।।लेकिन साले कुदेंगें हर जगह।।

  • Soutrik D.
    6 days

    ipl er ki hobeh? 🥴

  • Shridhar J.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/8ScCLfGGOPY

  • Mini S.
    7 days

    Fake punjabi who didn’t say a single word for farmers... shame on him!

  • Baltej S.
    7 days

    Chutiya

  • Mashfiq K.
    03/03/2021 15:08

    Cringe alert!

  • Srikanth K.
    03/03/2021 15:05

    Of course Cricket , Religion , Cinema are there to keep indians toxic forever!!

  • Brut India
    03/03/2021 12:53

    Here's what Harbhajan Singh's wife had to say about the teaser: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/friendship-teaser-harbhajan-singh-debut-suresh-raina-geeta-basra-7210473/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.