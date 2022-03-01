back

Five star kids making waves off camera

Their acting skills failed to bring them name and fame, but they found their niche in business.

27/02/2022 6:57 AMupdated: 01/03/2022 11:00 AM
  • 844.3K
  • 32

And even more

  1. 3:10

    When An Indian Met An American Busker

  2. 3:16

    Comic perfectly describes the pain of all single people

  3. 4:07

    Shades of Boman: From room service to a new age mentor

  4. 3:12

    Five star kids making waves off camera

  5. 2:23

    Meet Chak De!’s “Soimoi Kerketa, India”

  6. 1:56

    Mumbai police plays James Bond

28 comments

  • Sumon G.
    5 hours

    hmmm....*yawn*

  • Anindya T.
    17 hours

    How come twinkle khanna has turned up to be a successful author or a person!? Never heard of any of her books becomes bestseller. If only having an affluent husband and being verbally elusive meant that a person is accomplished then more half of the population in this earth would have been regarded as same way.

  • Siddharth S.
    21 hours

    Why is Mayuri Kanungo not in the list. Greatest achiver from the Industry post retirement. the gorl from the film Papa Kehte hain... 'Ghar se nikalte hi....' She is now in top position at Google.

  • Abhishek R.
    21 hours

    After mela twinkle khanna should have left for Himalayas

  • Jay S.
    a day

    And there are those worldwide, who facing success in fame and fortune, choose to reject it for a more modest life style, as fame and fortune bring with it insomnia, social anxiety and other great stresses.

  • Ahana B.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/WsfL9FcIg20

  • Akbar A.
    a day

    Some of these had okayish countenance for silver screen, but Tushar and Uday, they could only qualify to act as lead in Frankenstein maybe, and that's about it! 🐸

  • Amit P.
    2 days

    Uday Chopra mey or hammery mey kono farak naahi

  • Zarish N.
    2 days

    uday Chopra ki to bas ig stories dekho 😅😅

  • Samyuktha A.
    2 days

    Harman Baweja was an amazing dancer thou...he should have got better roles..

  • Ritam S.
    2 days

    to become a producer is like become a traveller, paisa ho kya na sambhab hai

  • Sourav B.
    2 days

    By the way they are always successful,born with a golden spoon.

  • Muntasir H.
    2 days

    In 2002 Tushar kapoor won the best debut male Filmfare for “Mujhe kuch kehna hai.” But in 2006 he stopped talking after Golmaal.

  • Dipika T.
    2 days

    All survived due to family fortune but still r down to earth except Twinkle Khanna

  • Manisha M.
    2 days

    Wow Harman baweja launched his own fitness related stuff but he went unhealthy

  • H M.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/a_oCHosYv9A

  • Kay J.
    2 days

    Being kind brings you peace in life..

  • Fahad A.
    2 days

    Money talks even if u are a failure 😄

  • Asheesh S.
    2 days

    harman deserves to be an actor please come back

  • Wajeeh K.
    2 days

    All your favorites

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.