Five star kids making waves off camera
Their acting skills failed to bring them name and fame, but they found their niche in business.
27/02/2022 6:57 AMupdated: 01/03/2022 11:00 AM
28 comments
Sumon G.5 hours
hmmm....*yawn*
Anindya T.17 hours
How come twinkle khanna has turned up to be a successful author or a person!? Never heard of any of her books becomes bestseller. If only having an affluent husband and being verbally elusive meant that a person is accomplished then more half of the population in this earth would have been regarded as same way.
Siddharth S.21 hours
Why is Mayuri Kanungo not in the list. Greatest achiver from the Industry post retirement. the gorl from the film Papa Kehte hain... 'Ghar se nikalte hi....' She is now in top position at Google.
Abhishek R.21 hours
After mela twinkle khanna should have left for Himalayas
Jay S.a day
And there are those worldwide, who facing success in fame and fortune, choose to reject it for a more modest life style, as fame and fortune bring with it insomnia, social anxiety and other great stresses.
Ahana B.a day
https://youtu.be/WsfL9FcIg20
Akbar A.a day
Some of these had okayish countenance for silver screen, but Tushar and Uday, they could only qualify to act as lead in Frankenstein maybe, and that's about it! 🐸
Amit P.2 days
Uday Chopra mey or hammery mey kono farak naahi
Zarish N.2 days
uday Chopra ki to bas ig stories dekho 😅😅
Samyuktha A.2 days
Harman Baweja was an amazing dancer thou...he should have got better roles..
Ritam S.2 days
to become a producer is like become a traveller, paisa ho kya na sambhab hai
Sourav B.2 days
By the way they are always successful,born with a golden spoon.
Muntasir H.2 days
In 2002 Tushar kapoor won the best debut male Filmfare for “Mujhe kuch kehna hai.” But in 2006 he stopped talking after Golmaal.
Dipika T.2 days
All survived due to family fortune but still r down to earth except Twinkle Khanna
Manisha M.2 days
Wow Harman baweja launched his own fitness related stuff but he went unhealthy
H M.2 days
https://youtu.be/a_oCHosYv9A
Kay J.2 days
Being kind brings you peace in life..
Fahad A.2 days
Money talks even if u are a failure 😄
Asheesh S.2 days
harman deserves to be an actor please come back
Wajeeh K.2 days
All your favorites