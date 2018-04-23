back

Flaming haircut, anyone?

This salon offers the *hottest* haircuts in town.

04/23/2018 1:30 AM
  • 2.6m
  • 29

And even more

  1. Non-Americans on Dating Cliches

  2. 4 Funeral Rites Around the World

  3. Native American is a Culture — Not a Halloween Costume

  4. Where Your Favorite Halloween Traditions Come From

  5. The Story Behind the Statue of Liberty

  6. What Really Happened at the Tulsa Massacre?

22 comments

  • Rahul K.
    04/30/2018 18:19

    try here😂✌️

  • Anurag T.
    04/29/2018 18:19

    dada isi saloon ki baat kr rhe the kya aap...???

  • Pradeep K.
    04/29/2018 17:36

    ...try this bro😂😂

  • Ayushman T.
    04/29/2018 15:01

    lund pei aise hi hatwaio

  • Pritha G.
    04/29/2018 10:30

    next haircut😜

  • Prajjwal V.
    04/29/2018 07:24

    baal katwaoge

  • Taronish G.
    04/29/2018 06:50

    chalo

  • Vikito W.
    04/29/2018 05:42

    Straight hair in to curly hair or what?

  • Sandeep R.
    04/28/2018 18:30

    😂

  • Lalhriatpuia H.
    04/28/2018 18:01

    Yep literally the hottest haircut

  • Vikas K.
    04/27/2018 01:23

    😂😂😂😂😂wtf

  • Milan M.
    04/26/2018 10:41

    no need of fire in hairs...

  • Divyansh T.
    04/25/2018 05:29

    shirr yahii chalnge hair cutting karanee

  • Ajay S.
    04/24/2018 16:35

    yahi try karna

  • Salil M.
    04/24/2018 08:20

    kya kya chutiyappa karwaate hai log... kalko baalo pe kutte ki tatti ka spa bhi karwaayenge 10-20k deke....

  • Kumari L.
    04/23/2018 15:40

    Hat pagal 😝😝😝😝

  • Bharti S.
    04/23/2018 10:31

    Rubbish...

  • Jeanne B.
    04/23/2018 09:31

    For your next haircut

  • Sabyasachi D.
    04/23/2018 05:26

    But specialists are skeptical. We lose zinc, Vitamin D and another kind of nutrient from hair by burning it.

  • Pallavi S.
    04/23/2018 04:33

    ... oh so that's Wat u were looking for in Delhi last time?