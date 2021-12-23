Found! Frankie Ramdayal From Kal Ho Naa Ho

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
Kalki On Her "Unconventional" Tag
Meet The “Desi” Mr. Bean
Sonali Bendre On Fighting Cancer
The Celebrity Weddings Of 2021
Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference
Cool !!!
Really
HHAAHHA look what I found in 2021 frankieeeee 😂😂😂😂
I thought he was an angrez!
Bro, all this while i had no idea that this is Ramdayal 😂😂😂😂
Fuck
Mannu , I Love yu
Thanks for covering him
ayyyy ramdyal😂
pyaar is to chill
ramdeyaaaaal😱🤯🙊
ramdiyal made it big timeee
The 90s kid in me smiles ear to ear ❤️
mil gya franky
Brut India waah aapne badhiya news diya hai..ye sb Jaan kr hm bahut khus huwe ....
Poor journalism
Raste se bhatak gye ho...Brut
Y u nose piercing... r u like train karan johar
frankie ramdayal!
Romans 10:8-10
New International Version
8 But what does it say? “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,”[a] that is, the message concerning faith that we proclaim: 9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.
हर कुत्ते के दिन होते हैं....
ramdayal guys 😌
daler chaddo sannu dekho
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
40 comments
Sita R.02/01/2022 11:40
Cool !!!
Tarun L.01/01/2022 04:12
Really
Mariam S.30/12/2021 16:57
HHAAHHA look what I found in 2021 frankieeeee 😂😂😂😂
Ubaid I.30/12/2021 11:31
I thought he was an angrez!
Shuvam B.28/12/2021 21:17
Bro, all this while i had no idea that this is Ramdayal 😂😂😂😂 Fuck
Yt J.28/12/2021 17:42
Mannu , I Love yu
Ahsan K.27/12/2021 17:50
Thanks for covering him
Umar F.27/12/2021 16:57
ayyyy ramdyal😂
Shristi K.26/12/2021 18:48
pyaar is to chill
Shivna R.26/12/2021 18:45
ramdeyaaaaal😱🤯🙊
Ahmed M.26/12/2021 14:57
ramdiyal made it big timeee
Shashank K.26/12/2021 03:36
The 90s kid in me smiles ear to ear ❤️
Khan U.25/12/2021 21:54
mil gya franky
Jay P.25/12/2021 14:05
Brut India waah aapne badhiya news diya hai..ye sb Jaan kr hm bahut khus huwe .... Poor journalism Raste se bhatak gye ho...Brut
Liam J.25/12/2021 13:52
Y u nose piercing... r u like train karan johar
Shahrukh I.25/12/2021 11:54
frankie ramdayal!
Brian M.25/12/2021 09:44
Romans 10:8-10 New International Version 8 But what does it say? “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,”[a] that is, the message concerning faith that we proclaim: 9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.
Sunil R.25/12/2021 03:57
हर कुत्ते के दिन होते हैं....
Anubhuti M.25/12/2021 03:12
ramdayal guys 😌
Akashdeep B.24/12/2021 21:05
daler chaddo sannu dekho