Found! Frankie Ramdayal From Kal Ho Naa Ho

You remember him as the effortlessly cool DJ from Kal Ho Naa Ho. But what is he up to now?

23/12/2021 5:57 PM
  • 394.4K
  • 113

40 comments

  • Sita R.
    02/01/2022 11:40

    Cool !!!

  • Tarun L.
    01/01/2022 04:12

    Really

  • Mariam S.
    30/12/2021 16:57

    HHAAHHA look what I found in 2021 frankieeeee 😂😂😂😂

  • Ubaid I.
    30/12/2021 11:31

    I thought he was an angrez!

  • Shuvam B.
    28/12/2021 21:17

    Bro, all this while i had no idea that this is Ramdayal 😂😂😂😂 Fuck

  • Yt J.
    28/12/2021 17:42

    Mannu , I Love yu

  • Ahsan K.
    27/12/2021 17:50

    Thanks for covering him

  • Umar F.
    27/12/2021 16:57

    ayyyy ramdyal😂

  • Shristi K.
    26/12/2021 18:48

    pyaar is to chill

  • Shivna R.
    26/12/2021 18:45

    ramdeyaaaaal😱🤯🙊

  • Ahmed M.
    26/12/2021 14:57

    ramdiyal made it big timeee

  • Shashank K.
    26/12/2021 03:36

    The 90s kid in me smiles ear to ear ❤️

  • Khan U.
    25/12/2021 21:54

    mil gya franky

  • Jay P.
    25/12/2021 14:05

    Brut India waah aapne badhiya news diya hai..ye sb Jaan kr hm bahut khus huwe .... Poor journalism Raste se bhatak gye ho...Brut

  • Liam J.
    25/12/2021 13:52

    Y u nose piercing... r u like train karan johar

  • Shahrukh I.
    25/12/2021 11:54

    frankie ramdayal!

  • Brian M.
    25/12/2021 09:44

    Romans 10:8-10 New International Version 8 But what does it say? “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,”[a] that is, the message concerning faith that we proclaim: 9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

  • Sunil R.
    25/12/2021 03:57

    हर कुत्ते के दिन होते हैं....

  • Anubhuti M.
    25/12/2021 03:12

    ramdayal guys 😌

  • Akashdeep B.
    24/12/2021 21:05

    daler chaddo sannu dekho

