Found: The Little Girl From Kal Ho Naa Ho

She made you cry in Kal Ho Naa Ho. She made you laugh in Karishma Kaa Karishma. But where is Jhanak Shukla now?

02/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 1.4M
  • 240

129 comments

  • Meera K.
    3 hours

    gia!!

  • Babu R.
    3 hours

    She's my age, we can start dating now.

  • Nalini M.
    4 hours

    Remember her?

  • Aman S.
    4 hours

    kaha h bhai ye 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ranjit M.
    4 hours

    Like!!!!!

  • Eris S.
    5 hours

    You go girl!

  • Esoteric L.
    5 hours

    You should Renane yourself by Habiyah... Everytime i suppose to Tag you... i slipped by That😐m

  • Ar A.
    5 hours

    She is karishma.. ka karishma😍

  • Romisha T.
    5 hours

    Karishma ka karishmaa

  • Shiva B.
    8 hours

    Karishma ka karishma

  • Sharan J.
    9 hours

    you remember ye robot wala show ?

  • Hrishav R.
    9 hours

    audition 😞

  • Er N.
    10 hours

    Son pari Ki frooti bhi kha h

  • Hussain K.
    10 hours

    She is fat and ugly now

  • Ashok S.
    11 hours

    Greatly Innerself.

  • Eroma J.
    11 hours

    Chilled out ahh?

  • Vishal V.
    12 hours

    Ganja cheez hi aisi hai.. babu!!!!

  • Habiba S.
    13 hours

    Such brilliant! She could be my friend !

  • Hargunn
    13 hours

    aman waddi hogyi 😄

  • Mohammad N.
    14 hours

    karishma.

