Four special moments from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding

Please find attached, Alia & Ranbir ❤️ ...here are some of the most adorable moments from their big day.

15/04/2022 2:27 PM
  • 119.9K
  • 23

Bollywood and Beyond

20 comments

  • Pinkycute M.
    4 days

    You can’t even congratulate people on their happy day All you know is to say bad things about others just become there isn’t someone to also tell your story for people to see You think you can just say nonsense about others and forget you also have a life ? Maybe your life is even miserable than death it self

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Before Ranbir-Alia, the love stories that turned into famous Kapoor weddings:

  • Rosie R.
    6 days

    After the wedding, full on attention by both to promote Brahmāstra for extra exposure on their new film… very well planned strategy. 😏

  • Zeenath W.
    6 days

    Justice for ssr

  • Mo R.
    6 days

    Bore off

  • Shabana E.
    6 days

  • Amna R.
    7 days

    yaaar yaaar yaaar

  • Bhuvana A.
    7 days

    Love you aliyasweety

  • Hervé F.
    7 days

    Congratulations 🎉 Best wishes of happiness

  • Syeda F.
    15/04/2022 19:02

    After 5 yrs of living relationship, what is new of beìng married

  • Nena R.
    15/04/2022 18:02

    ?

  • Sadiya P.
    15/04/2022 16:30

    Cgu

  • Udai S.
    15/04/2022 16:05

    gutterwood drugeewood🐛

  • Asha K.
    15/04/2022 15:39

    I watched d whole clip thinking.... she did....हम तो उड गये...उड गये (perk chocolate) movement... 😪🙆 Dumb me

  • Dhanu T.
    15/04/2022 15:21

    Congratulations 🎉👏

  • Saeme M.
    15/04/2022 15:00

    Most beautiful couple MashaAllah MashaAllah ❤️👌

  • Suman B.
    15/04/2022 14:56

    PERK chocolate nehi tha kya...??

  • Deepika P.
    15/04/2022 14:53

    Not expected from brut.. please something useful

  • Suphal C.
    15/04/2022 14:49

    cute couple 🥰

  • Sukhi D.
    15/04/2022 14:37

    Dalaali krte rho

