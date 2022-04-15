Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Four special moments from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding
Mandira Bedi Has No Time For Trolls
All the big Kapoor weddings in one place
Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation
Alia and Ranbir: A Bollywood love story
You can’t even congratulate people on their happy day
All you know is to say bad things about others just become there isn’t someone to also tell your story for people to see
You think you can just say nonsense about others and forget you also have a life ?
Maybe your life is even miserable than death it self
Before Ranbir-Alia, the love stories that turned into famous Kapoor weddings:
After the wedding, full on attention by both to promote Brahmāstra for extra exposure on their new film… very well planned strategy. 😏
Justice for ssr
Bore off
❤
yaaar yaaar yaaar
Love you aliyasweety
Congratulations 🎉 Best wishes of happiness
After 5 yrs of living relationship, what is new of beìng married
?
Cgu
gutterwood drugeewood🐛
I watched d whole clip thinking....
she did....हम तो उड गये...उड गये (perk chocolate) movement...
😪🙆
Dumb me
Congratulations 🎉👏
Most beautiful couple MashaAllah MashaAllah ❤️👌
PERK chocolate nehi tha kya...??
Not expected from brut.. please something useful
cute couple 🥰
Dalaali krte rho
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
20 comments
Pinkycute M.4 days
You can’t even congratulate people on their happy day All you know is to say bad things about others just become there isn’t someone to also tell your story for people to see You think you can just say nonsense about others and forget you also have a life ? Maybe your life is even miserable than death it self
Brut India5 days
Before Ranbir-Alia, the love stories that turned into famous Kapoor weddings:
Rosie R.6 days
After the wedding, full on attention by both to promote Brahmāstra for extra exposure on their new film… very well planned strategy. 😏
Zeenath W.6 days
Justice for ssr
Mo R.6 days
Bore off
Shabana E.6 days
❤
Amna R.7 days
yaaar yaaar yaaar
Bhuvana A.7 days
Love you aliyasweety
Hervé F.7 days
Congratulations 🎉 Best wishes of happiness
Syeda F.15/04/2022 19:02
After 5 yrs of living relationship, what is new of beìng married
Nena R.15/04/2022 18:02
?
Sadiya P.15/04/2022 16:30
Cgu
Udai S.15/04/2022 16:05
gutterwood drugeewood🐛
Asha K.15/04/2022 15:39
I watched d whole clip thinking.... she did....हम तो उड गये...उड गये (perk chocolate) movement... 😪🙆 Dumb me
Dhanu T.15/04/2022 15:21
Congratulations 🎉👏
Saeme M.15/04/2022 15:00
Most beautiful couple MashaAllah MashaAllah ❤️👌
Suman B.15/04/2022 14:56
PERK chocolate nehi tha kya...??
Deepika P.15/04/2022 14:53
Not expected from brut.. please something useful
Suphal C.15/04/2022 14:49
cute couple 🥰
Sukhi D.15/04/2022 14:37
Dalaali krte rho