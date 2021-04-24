back

From A Tripura Village To Walking The Ramp

Neel Ranaut became popular on social media with his funny recreations of outfits worn by Bollywood stars. The young man from a small village spoke to Brut about his journey and his dreams.

24/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 863

And even more

  1. 4:31

    Cassie quiere que las mujeres se sientan cómodas con la palabra "puta"

  2. 3:11

    Este niño ayuda a ancianos a pedir sus citas para vacunarse

  3. 3:12

    'The Clit Test', la herramienta que busca incluir el clítoris en las pantallas

  4. 3:01

    Charli XCX habla de cómo es ser mujer en la industria musical

  5. 1:54

    'Los Javis' nos cuentan la importancia de contratar a personas trans para 'Veneno'

  6. 7:43

    Esta es la historia de La Veneno

705 comments

  • Guru R.
    an hour

    Creative...mind

  • प्रतीक त.
    an hour

    More power to You

  • Rahul B.
    an hour

    He is Original and Passionate about his Creativity. Rare

  • Kumar S.
    an hour

    Most important things in life is having true purpose, direction and courage to step out of social stigma. Most of us are just working for the sake of earning a living, he is much better than most.

  • Shubhashree D.
    an hour

    You are extremely lovable. God bless you

  • Kri S.
    an hour

    ki toe fr pln?

  • Jean D.
    an hour

    Keep going no matter what God bless you

  • Raima R.
    an hour

    Proud of you dada,love you and congrats you for your creativity ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️love from Agartala

  • Iris C.
    an hour

    Proud of you

  • Jadav K.
    an hour

    Bahut badiya aagi jake Mia Biwi dono ek bra ek panty or ek patticoat se kaam sala lena

  • NaAil S.
    2 hours

    Wtf 🤣

  • Wrik S.
    2 hours

    This did crack me up.. Say what you may, but this is surely a pleasant thing under current circumstances

  • Annushangika H.
    2 hours

    Banyan ulta kyu pehna hai 😂? Baki sab thik hai.... congratulations 👍

  • Ankita M.
    2 hours

    proud of you 🙂

  • Arsalan K.
    2 hours

    Wo sab thik he magar bande ko banyan ulti nhi pehnna thi 😜

  • Mohini R.
    2 hours

    Great man

  • Leema B.
    2 hours

    Great job... follow ur dreams

  • Jyoti V.
    2 hours

    Best of luck 👍

  • Cibi C.
    2 hours

    Yeh saare ranaut kuch alag týpe ke hi hote hai kya..... hmmm samaj rahe ho na mera ishara. 😜😉

  • Akshay N.
    2 hours

    You go girl.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.