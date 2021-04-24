back
From A Tripura Village To Walking The Ramp
Neel Ranaut became popular on social media with his funny recreations of outfits worn by Bollywood stars. The young man from a small village spoke to Brut about his journey and his dreams.
24/04/2021 2:57 PM
705 comments
Guru R.an hour
Creative...mind
प्रतीक त.an hour
More power to You
Rahul B.an hour
He is Original and Passionate about his Creativity. Rare
Kumar S.an hour
Most important things in life is having true purpose, direction and courage to step out of social stigma. Most of us are just working for the sake of earning a living, he is much better than most.
Shubhashree D.an hour
You are extremely lovable. God bless you
Kri S.an hour
ki toe fr pln?
Jean D.an hour
Keep going no matter what God bless you
Raima R.an hour
Proud of you dada,love you and congrats you for your creativity ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️love from Agartala
Iris C.an hour
Proud of you
Jadav K.an hour
Bahut badiya aagi jake Mia Biwi dono ek bra ek panty or ek patticoat se kaam sala lena
NaAil S.2 hours
Wtf 🤣
Wrik S.2 hours
This did crack me up.. Say what you may, but this is surely a pleasant thing under current circumstances
Annushangika H.2 hours
Banyan ulta kyu pehna hai 😂? Baki sab thik hai.... congratulations 👍
Ankita M.2 hours
proud of you 🙂
Arsalan K.2 hours
Wo sab thik he magar bande ko banyan ulti nhi pehnna thi 😜
Mohini R.2 hours
Great man
Leema B.2 hours
Great job... follow ur dreams
Jyoti V.2 hours
Best of luck 👍
Cibi C.2 hours
Yeh saare ranaut kuch alag týpe ke hi hote hai kya..... hmmm samaj rahe ho na mera ishara. 😜😉
Akshay N.2 hours
You go girl.