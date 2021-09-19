back

From Crime Patrol To Crime Investigator

Did you know Crime Patrol’s Annup Sonii almost became a criminal lawyer? He told Brut about his journey back into the world of crime and more. 🕵🏽‍♂️

19/09/2021 6:57 AM
18 comments

  • Dewan R.
    2 days

    Anup phony

  • Sharjeel K.
    5 days

    Bring bck Anup Soni to host crime patrol

  • Sharjeel K.
    5 days

    Anup Soni is face of crime patrol

  • Vishali S.
    5 days

    Happy to know that u r our community(advocate) person

  • Alam S.
    5 days

    Zamna lac badle mere bagvan ko kon badal shaqtahai

  • Irum N.
    5 days

    My favourite actor.

  • Nissar K.
    5 days

    Jai Hind

  • Ahmed S.
    5 days

    Great. You superb!

  • Jyonita K.
    5 days

    maile vnya thye ni🧐

  • Sukanya D.
    5 days

    I want to know about the short term govt course which Anup Soni has done?

  • Steven K.
    6 days

    You are very good at work keeping doing it I have grate regards for you

  • Raja A.
    6 days

    Anup soni ky beghar crime patrol ka koi maza nahan..

  • Rudolph M.
    6 days

    A fantastic actor, I'm sure he is a wonderful person as well.

  • Nushrat N.
    6 days

    big fan

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Here’s what the actor had to say about the rejection he’s faced in his career: https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/exclusive-anup-soni-on-rejections-he-has-faced-in-showbiz-our-rejections-are-on-the-face-direct/745897

  • Bhargav R.
    6 days

  • Smilee A.
    6 days

    my favorite actor

  • Ksang C.
    6 days

    My favourite