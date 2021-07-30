back
From Pharmacist To MasterChef Australia
Depinder Chhibber was really nervous before joining MasterChef Australia, but she soon became a fan favourite for her signature Indian dishes... 👩🏽🍳
30/07/2021 3:00 PM
21 comments
Priya V.03/08/2021 20:56
she is my favorite....I like the way of her cooking......she has represented indian cuisine across the Australia master chef.....
Spectrum C.03/08/2021 12:17
Super deepinder proud of u .
Sujita K.03/08/2021 12:00
She is my all time favourite.. I proud of her . She is not just cocking but representing our unique culture and food recipes .. ❤️
Vaani G.02/08/2021 15:37
Pindoooo!!!!😊
Alifiya J.02/08/2021 08:04
Yay! 😍
Leena N.01/08/2021 11:23
Her eyes look very sad. Or maybe she is tired. Whenever I saw her on Masterchef, she looked like she was on the verge of crying.
Rinku A.01/08/2021 05:49
I love the way u r so real yet so beautiful
Nusrat J.01/08/2021 02:01
Indian food is very popular in Australia..
Shivangi R.31/07/2021 17:19
Ur my favorite
Shalu G.31/07/2021 17:17
she is making our india proud on international level .👏👏🥳🎉🎊💐💐
Dipanwita R.31/07/2021 07:51
,your dream woman,babe!
Tenzin D.31/07/2021 07:31
Rhea chakroborty cooking
Afshan B.31/07/2021 06:17
❤❤❤
Uma R.31/07/2021 00:57
One of my favourites on master chef apart from kishwar n justin
Aanchal K.31/07/2021 00:25
She was great thou no doubt
Neeraj S.31/07/2021 00:25
Very Nice..!!! Everyone is loving Big & Juicy oranges. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rashmi S.30/07/2021 18:01
Chutiya bnayi thi dish nhi..
Dev R.30/07/2021 17:37
Really you will become good master chef one day.. pls keep on doing put your effort..I have been watching your vedios..God bless you..
Rajesh S.30/07/2021 15:49
Hi
Siddhant S.30/07/2021 15:17
! See what pharmacists are doing! 😍😍