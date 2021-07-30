back

From Pharmacist To MasterChef Australia

Depinder Chhibber was really nervous before joining MasterChef Australia, but she soon became a fan favourite for her signature Indian dishes... 👩🏽‍🍳

30/07/2021 3:00 PM
  • 221.6K
  • 27

21 comments

  • Priya V.
    03/08/2021 20:56

    she is my favorite....I like the way of her cooking......she has represented indian cuisine across the Australia master chef.....

  • Spectrum C.
    03/08/2021 12:17

    Super deepinder proud of u .

  • Sujita K.
    03/08/2021 12:00

    She is my all time favourite.. I proud of her . She is not just cocking but representing our unique culture and food recipes .. ❤️

  • Vaani G.
    02/08/2021 15:37

    Pindoooo!!!!😊

  • Alifiya J.
    02/08/2021 08:04

    Yay! 😍

  • Leena N.
    01/08/2021 11:23

    Her eyes look very sad. Or maybe she is tired. Whenever I saw her on Masterchef, she looked like she was on the verge of crying.

  • Rinku A.
    01/08/2021 05:49

    I love the way u r so real yet so beautiful

  • Nusrat J.
    01/08/2021 02:01

    Indian food is very popular in Australia..

  • Shivangi R.
    31/07/2021 17:19

    Ur my favorite

  • Shalu G.
    31/07/2021 17:17

    she is making our india proud on international level .👏👏🥳🎉🎊💐💐

  • Dipanwita R.
    31/07/2021 07:51

    ,your dream woman,babe!

  • Tenzin D.
    31/07/2021 07:31

    Rhea chakroborty cooking

  • Afshan B.
    31/07/2021 06:17

    ❤❤❤

  • Uma R.
    31/07/2021 00:57

    One of my favourites on master chef apart from kishwar n justin

  • Aanchal K.
    31/07/2021 00:25

    She was great thou no doubt

  • Neeraj S.
    31/07/2021 00:25

    Very Nice..!!! Everyone is loving Big & Juicy oranges. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Rashmi S.
    30/07/2021 18:01

    Chutiya bnayi thi dish nhi..

  • Dev R.
    30/07/2021 17:37

    Really you will become good master chef one day.. pls keep on doing put your effort..I have been watching your vedios..God bless you..

  • Rajesh S.
    30/07/2021 15:49

    Hi

  • Siddhant S.
    30/07/2021 15:17

    ! See what pharmacists are doing! 😍😍