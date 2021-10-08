back

From Stranded In India To Netflix Hit

A year ago, he was stranded and penniless in India. But his fortunes changed after acting in 'Squid Game', the super-hit Korean series on Netflix. May contain mild spoilers if you haven't watched the show yet!

08/10/2021 4:16 PM
  • 330K
  • 90

36 comments

  • Rajat M.
    19 hours

    Happy to have met GG on his previous trip and assisted him with buying a new phone and repairing his iPad screen 😀 is a gentleman and a scholar!

  • Gehna E.
    a day

    dis die series waarvan ons gepraat het.

  • DigitalMovieszeroseven H.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/QsEtC2kZdu0

  • Annie N.
    3 days

    I'm not K drama fan but I love their natural acting without over act. Korean should produce more Netflix series.

  • Hasnain S.
    3 days

    Goodone after long

  • Lia B.
    3 days

    Sya yung gumanap na bakla vip

  • Dario L.
    3 days

    Need season 2 ASAP

  • Sharmila G.
    4 days

    Dhruv

  • Shamim A.
    4 days

    White privilege worked for the old guy

  • 린다 사.
    4 days

    Best drama ever

  • Souvik N.
    4 days

    dekh6ish series ta??

  • Jayson T.
    4 days

    Ohhh the gramps who want to be satisfied in just 5 minutes, I see. 😊

  • Ama R.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/j5UWHUQUGH4

  • Fariha A.
    5 days

    Best series so far…Yesterday finished watching the whole series…Ep 7 of the series “The glass bridge game” was horrible..

  • Syeda F.
    5 days

    😮😮😮😮

  • Aniket P.
    5 days

    Where is pakistan ? Northern india.

  • Ayan M.
    5 days

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Payenda S.
    5 days

    One of the best series

  • Nitin C.
    5 days

    I really admire this man and his son this is the real meaning of struggle

  • Ven S.
    5 days

    india is the country that takes anyone like a dump yard, no respect for themselves,.

