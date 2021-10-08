back
From Stranded In India To Netflix Hit
A year ago, he was stranded and penniless in India. But his fortunes changed after acting in 'Squid Game', the super-hit Korean series on Netflix. May contain mild spoilers if you haven't watched the show yet!
Rajat M.19 hours
Happy to have met GG on his previous trip and assisted him with buying a new phone and repairing his iPad screen 😀 is a gentleman and a scholar!
Gehna E.a day
dis die series waarvan ons gepraat het.
DigitalMovieszeroseven H.3 days
Annie N.3 days
I'm not K drama fan but I love their natural acting without over act. Korean should produce more Netflix series.
Hasnain S.3 days
Goodone after long
Lia B.3 days
Sya yung gumanap na bakla vip
Dario L.3 days
Need season 2 ASAP
Sharmila G.4 days
Shamim A.4 days
White privilege worked for the old guy
린다 사.4 days
Best drama ever
Souvik N.4 days
dekh6ish series ta??
Jayson T.4 days
Ohhh the gramps who want to be satisfied in just 5 minutes, I see. 😊
Ama R.5 days
Fariha A.5 days
Best series so far…Yesterday finished watching the whole series…Ep 7 of the series “The glass bridge game” was horrible..
Syeda F.5 days
Aniket P.5 days
Ayan M.5 days
Payenda S.5 days
One of the best series
Nitin C.5 days
I really admire this man and his son this is the real meaning of struggle
Ven S.5 days
