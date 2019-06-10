back

Game of Thrones Explained in Hindi

This YouTuber is helping Hindi-speakers get a hang of Westeros. Special thanks to Watch Roz

06/10/2019 3:00 AM
  • 173.5k
  • 93

84 comments

  • Sushant S.
    07/01/2019 13:02

    i understand english but foziya did great job.

  • Pravash V.
    07/01/2019 12:20

    Tum bohot mast kaam karta hain.

  • Trushit D.
    07/01/2019 07:01

    Specify series like Sherlock Holmes also.....

  • Trushit D.
    07/01/2019 07:00

    Thxxx a Lottttt Fauziya n Brut India.....

  • Hamed A.
    06/29/2019 17:48

    Yup she is doing amazing job. I followed her long back. If watch roz (what's your name btw) is seeing this. Keep up the good work. 👍🏻

  • Shobhit S.
    06/29/2019 13:06

    I watched her every video on GOT... I haven't read the books the Robert's Rebellion, Mysteries of the East, Rise of the Targareyns, Long Night and old stories of House Stark were very confusing at the time I started watching GOT.... She explains it quite well....

  • Zoyeb H.
    06/28/2019 11:30

    Loved the music

  • Akshatha L.
    06/27/2019 15:12

    ..u should watch inception in hindi

  • राधा क.
    06/27/2019 07:03

    Ha...mai bhi dekha krta hu inko

  • Aditya S.
    06/26/2019 14:39

    💩💩

  • Aakanksha M.
    06/25/2019 06:21

    Akshay Sharma

  • Asim A.
    06/24/2019 17:43

    Love you fouziya

  • Deepak R.
    06/24/2019 04:33

    I already like and subscribe her channel watch roj I like her way of describing

  • Aditya P.
    06/23/2019 16:33

    bndi fms ho ri

  • Anshuman A.
    06/23/2019 16:11

    Peace is the outcome of war...

  • Bharat K.
    06/23/2019 06:28

    I watched her almost all episodes...she explain better than Most of the YouTubers

  • Vishal T.
    06/22/2019 15:17

    Arya stark my fav

  • Anindita S.
    06/22/2019 12:44

    Love WatchRoz

  • Nilesh C.
    06/22/2019 09:46

    kya bhai koi aur kaam nhi mila tm logo ko..

  • Sanjana D.
    06/22/2019 07:46

    Goutami Saha 😀❤