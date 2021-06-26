back
Geeta Malik: The Indian American Life
"Why they were the way they were..." Meet Geeta Malik, the talented American filmmaker who made a film on her desi uncles and aunties.
26/06/2021 2:57 PM
9 comments
Nisarg D.3 days
this sounds interesting
Kosia F.3 days
Sunil D.3 days
Wow! The way she talks one can be sure she has a perspective on things and for someone from the younger generation to empathise with the older generation and try and gain an insight into what they have been through is truly creditable. I say this because I feel most of the younger generation when they are this age either don't care or are too deeply involved in their own lives to bother with such things. The empathy and understanding does come but mostly at a later age. Good to have a film made out of this issue. Best of luck to the young filmmaker for her future endeavours.
Balshila B.4 days
Rajesh S.4 days
श्रवण क.4 days
Sharat D.4 days
This area of identity crisis & the cultural pull of the homeland amongst the 1st generation immigrants remains largely unexplored so this attempt is to be welcomed.
Joyce P.4 days
BEAUTIFUL YOUNG AND TALENTED LADY
Brut India5 days
