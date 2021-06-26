back

Geeta Malik: The Indian American Life

"Why they were the way they were..." Meet Geeta Malik, the talented American filmmaker who made a film on her desi uncles and aunties.

26/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 77.8K
  • 12

9 comments

  • Nisarg D.
    3 days

    this sounds interesting

  • Kosia F.
    3 days

    Ahahah 😬

  • Sunil D.
    3 days

    Wow! The way she talks one can be sure she has a perspective on things and for someone from the younger generation to empathise with the older generation and try and gain an insight into what they have been through is truly creditable. I say this because I feel most of the younger generation when they are this age either don't care or are too deeply involved in their own lives to bother with such things. The empathy and understanding does come but mostly at a later age. Good to have a film made out of this issue. Best of luck to the young filmmaker for her future endeavours.

  • Balshila B.
    4 days

    Y by

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Hi

  • श्रवण क.
    4 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=784344635563323&id=289188901745568

  • Sharat D.
    4 days

    This area of identity crisis & the cultural pull of the homeland amongst the 1st generation immigrants remains largely unexplored so this attempt is to be welcomed.

  • Joyce P.
    4 days

    BEAUTIFUL YOUNG AND TALENTED LADY

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Here are some of the other must-see films screened at Tribeca Film Festival, 2021: https://variety.com/2021/film/news/tribeca-festival-anticipated-titles-1234993525/