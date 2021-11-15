back

Gen-Z Lingo Vs. Taapsee Pannu

From buying a sports team, to testing her Gen-z Lingo. Brut Host Nihal Ranjit met Taapsee Pannu at her Mumbai home over a cup of coffee and a lot of sauce. Watch how it went... #BrutSauce

15/11/2021 8:27 AM
  • 96K
  • 20

Portraits

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 2:10

    The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA

  3. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  4. 5:28

    Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

  5. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  6. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

16 comments

  • आशा र.
    5 days

    Love u Taapsee Pannu 💖

  • Ruaina A.
    16/11/2021 17:58

    Where do these people get rooms to decide which synonym is active or using all these first hand shortforms 😅. I literally want to know!!

  • Drbaramakrishna B.
    16/11/2021 12:20

    Nice

  • Glimo B.
    16/11/2021 05:08

    𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧'𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 Mrs Rebec𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐈 𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐡er 3 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡er 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 s𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐦𝐞, 𝐈 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 Ten thousand 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 than 0ne hundred thousand 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐬 she 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐈'𝐦 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭,, 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐡er to get started 👇🏻📩📩👇🏻📩👇🏻👇🏻📩👇🏻 📩 Rebecca Carol George

  • Jyotirmaya J.
    15/11/2021 15:28

    Have a Look ? If You really Like then only, Share & Subscribe !!! https://youtu.be/YJuchc6exoA

  • Renu K.
    15/11/2021 13:03

    Kucchh bhi.... Nonsense

  • Janu P.
    15/11/2021 12:11

    My kids are gen z and I asked them some.of this..they're not aware of it but they used a lot f abb terms which I could relate to...maybe this lingo is only app for Indians....🤐

  • Aniyeri S.
    15/11/2021 11:20

    Nonsense

  • Rajesh S.
    15/11/2021 11:15

    Hi

  • Paul P.
    15/11/2021 10:36

    She's told she has 19 mn simps and she replies DONT BE A SIMP?

  • Sathyavathy R.
    15/11/2021 10:33

    She is cool

  • Nabamita P.
    15/11/2021 09:31

    I am exactly identical as Taapsee in this. My reactions are same as her. Boomer 👻😜🤣

  • Lucy O.
    15/11/2021 09:20

    My favorite actress taapsee

  • Neeraj S.
    15/11/2021 09:17

    Very Nice..!!! But no one is interested in shrunken oranges. So chill. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Jagmeet S.
    15/11/2021 08:37

    ❤️

  • Brut India
    15/11/2021 08:02

    Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbbMStM48Tw

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.