back
Gen-Z Lingo Vs. Taapsee Pannu
From buying a sports team, to testing her Gen-z Lingo. Brut Host Nihal Ranjit met Taapsee Pannu at her Mumbai home over a cup of coffee and a lot of sauce. Watch how it went... #BrutSauce
15/11/2021 8:27 AM
- 96K
- 460
- 20
16 comments
आशा र.5 days
Love u Taapsee Pannu 💖
Ruaina A.16/11/2021 17:58
Where do these people get rooms to decide which synonym is active or using all these first hand shortforms 😅. I literally want to know!!
Drbaramakrishna B.16/11/2021 12:20
Nice
Glimo B.16/11/2021 05:08
𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧'𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 Mrs Rebec𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐈 𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐡er 3 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡er 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 s𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐦𝐞, 𝐈 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 Ten thousand 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 than 0ne hundred thousand 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐬 she 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐈'𝐦 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭,, 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐡er to get started 👇🏻📩📩👇🏻📩👇🏻👇🏻📩👇🏻 📩 Rebecca Carol George
Jyotirmaya J.15/11/2021 15:28
Have a Look ? If You really Like then only, Share & Subscribe !!! https://youtu.be/YJuchc6exoA
Renu K.15/11/2021 13:03
Kucchh bhi.... Nonsense
Janu P.15/11/2021 12:11
My kids are gen z and I asked them some.of this..they're not aware of it but they used a lot f abb terms which I could relate to...maybe this lingo is only app for Indians....🤐
Aniyeri S.15/11/2021 11:20
Nonsense
Rajesh S.15/11/2021 11:15
Hi
Paul P.15/11/2021 10:36
She's told she has 19 mn simps and she replies DONT BE A SIMP?
Sathyavathy R.15/11/2021 10:33
She is cool
Nabamita P.15/11/2021 09:31
I am exactly identical as Taapsee in this. My reactions are same as her. Boomer 👻😜🤣
Lucy O.15/11/2021 09:20
My favorite actress taapsee
Neeraj S.15/11/2021 09:17
Very Nice..!!! But no one is interested in shrunken oranges. So chill. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jagmeet S.15/11/2021 08:37
❤️
Brut India15/11/2021 08:02
Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbbMStM48Tw