back

Girish Karnad: 1938-2019

Girish Karnad was more than just an accomplished actor and a celebrated playwright. He was a strong public voice who decried religious fundamentalism and defended freedom of expression. He passed away in Bengaluru on June 10 at the age of 81.

06/11/2019 3:10 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 3:37 PM
205 comments

  • Mukul K.
    07/11/2019 14:10

    क्यों भ्रम फैला रहे हो

  • Er S.
    07/11/2019 09:03

    https://youtu.be/bL1q9irKlvg

  • Suresh S.
    07/11/2019 08:12

    🙏🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥

  • Addhurri G.
    07/10/2019 17:42

    Badhkiddhaga yenenyalla maddhe annadh mukya alla sattaga Jana yenenella andhru annadh mukya😂😂

  • NaMo N.
    07/09/2019 13:26

    Urban Naxal

  • Sanjay S.
    07/09/2019 11:12

    What an amazing human being....

  • Nagarajan C.
    07/09/2019 10:33

    Fraud

  • Baswaraj K.
    07/09/2019 07:15

    Urban naxal

  • Anilkumara M.
    07/08/2019 21:26

    Muslim family 👪

  • Anilkumara M.
    07/08/2019 21:25

    Desh drohinanmaga

  • Anilkumara M.
    07/08/2019 21:25

    He's very bad man

  • Anilkumara M.
    07/08/2019 21:23

    Chutiya

  • Santosh K.
    07/08/2019 13:52

    भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली

  • Arghya C.
    07/06/2019 05:58

    Good guy, knowledgeable but just 'cuz he is dead now, would not make him any greater given the fact, he was too judgemental and opinionated.

  • Hussain K.
    07/06/2019 02:03

    RIP 🙏❤️

  • Imran S.
    07/05/2019 04:24

    A big loss to Indian Cinema

  • Shubham H.
    07/04/2019 18:32

    But bro why are you not explaining that he is with kanhaiya Kumar and all the people who wants so called आजादी show all the truth

  • Chandan S.
    07/04/2019 14:49

    Inka kaam hindu ko badnam karo

  • Bandenavaj A.
    07/04/2019 14:47

    I'm pan sir u

  • Maju N.
    07/04/2019 11:59

    Highly overrated dirty actor.