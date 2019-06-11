back
Girish Karnad: 1938-2019
Girish Karnad was more than just an accomplished actor and a celebrated playwright. He was a strong public voice who decried religious fundamentalism and defended freedom of expression. He passed away in Bengaluru on June 10 at the age of 81.
06/11/2019 3:10 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 3:37 PM
- 476.2k
- 8.9k
- 220
205 comments
Mukul K.07/11/2019 14:10
क्यों भ्रम फैला रहे हो
Er S.07/11/2019 09:03
https://youtu.be/bL1q9irKlvg
Suresh S.07/11/2019 08:12
🙏🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥
Addhurri G.07/10/2019 17:42
Badhkiddhaga yenenyalla maddhe annadh mukya alla sattaga Jana yenenella andhru annadh mukya😂😂
NaMo N.07/09/2019 13:26
Urban Naxal
Sanjay S.07/09/2019 11:12
What an amazing human being....
Nagarajan C.07/09/2019 10:33
Fraud
Baswaraj K.07/09/2019 07:15
Urban naxal
Anilkumara M.07/08/2019 21:26
Muslim family 👪
Anilkumara M.07/08/2019 21:25
Desh drohinanmaga
Anilkumara M.07/08/2019 21:25
He's very bad man
Anilkumara M.07/08/2019 21:23
Chutiya
Santosh K.07/08/2019 13:52
भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली
Arghya C.07/06/2019 05:58
Good guy, knowledgeable but just 'cuz he is dead now, would not make him any greater given the fact, he was too judgemental and opinionated.
Hussain K.07/06/2019 02:03
RIP 🙏❤️
Imran S.07/05/2019 04:24
A big loss to Indian Cinema
Shubham H.07/04/2019 18:32
But bro why are you not explaining that he is with kanhaiya Kumar and all the people who wants so called आजादी show all the truth
Chandan S.07/04/2019 14:49
Inka kaam hindu ko badnam karo
Bandenavaj A.07/04/2019 14:47
I'm pan sir u
Maju N.07/04/2019 11:59
Highly overrated dirty actor.