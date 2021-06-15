back
Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother
This mom didn't bother to hold back when she saw her daughter's expensive new accessory... 😂
15/06/2021 10:27 AM
2185 comments
Jasleen K.3 hours
Idiot girl just waste of money she could do many good things but who knows real me Gucci hai bhi ya nahi kuch bhi kar sakte hai video banane k liye
Avani D.4 hours
she called her suarrrr 😂
शैली ग.4 hours
Honest reaction 😂🤣 sach to ye hai ke ye 3500 me kya ye 350 me bhi mehngi hai 🤣🤣
Priyanka S.4 hours
As always, super cute reaction by Indian moms 😍
Rashmi S.7 hours
Puro Tumi🤣🤣
Kirti M.8 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rishav S.9 hours
see
Mrityunjai T.9 hours
Ye news hai?
Deepak C.9 hours
Humri mataji Ka bhi yhi haal he 🙏👍🏻😂
Satish G.11 hours
😂
Humyra B.12 hours
All moms are same🌚
Humyra B.12 hours
truly honest reaction 🌚🌚
Sonia J.13 hours
I'm agree wd mama
Souravi J.14 hours
Just lovely mother, she is soooo cute
Laxmi S.18 hours
😂😂
Roxane N.a day
I agree with her mom that belt looks grosse
Ruchika M.a day
ita tk maa k dekhei debu mor adu
Pooja T.a day
our mom's 😂😂😂
Manami D.a day
😹
Dolly G.a day
Anirudh Gandhi.