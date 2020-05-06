Gone Too Soon, The Quiet Superstar
The Life of Bollywood's Lead Romantic
4 Women Share Their First Adulting Moment
Rishi Kapoor Gives Singer Advice
Rishi Kapoor Shares Anecdote From Bobby
Irrfan Khan: A Flashback Interview
Rip
He looked like an aadiwasi, the real son of mother earth
U will nvr ever be forgotten Irfan khan❤️❤️
Real ...!
Real image
Irfan khan ❤️❤️one of the most popular Muslim actor in world
🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢
Tragic..but can't help admiring this wonderful compilation of an admired artist
OF COURSE HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR BUT DONOT SETRETCH MOURNING TOO MUCH OTHERWISE IT LOSES ITS DEPTH
Then I was right Because I knew that Brute India was a little late to collect Irfan Khan's biography .😏
Rest Well!!!❤️
A natural star reaches an universal stars! Miss you Irrfan sir!
🖤♠️
Miss U Irfan Sir...
How poor he was looking in his last image with mask 😢
Irffan Sir....we will miss you.
I saw Life in a Metro today.... tremendous actor....I am so sad for him
Great actor..an lovely soul ....RIP
Missing Pann singh Tomar
Miss you
This loss felt like a personal loss, which I never felt before. I dont know about others.
46 comments
Ushaa R.a day
Rip
Vinay J.a day
He looked like an aadiwasi, the real son of mother earth
Smrity G.a day
U will nvr ever be forgotten Irfan khan❤️❤️
Deepa B.2 days
Real ...! Real image
Tariq K.2 days
Irfan khan ❤️❤️one of the most popular Muslim actor in world
Raj C.2 days
🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢
Anuradha A.2 days
Tragic..but can't help admiring this wonderful compilation of an admired artist
Rana B.2 days
OF COURSE HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR BUT DONOT SETRETCH MOURNING TOO MUCH OTHERWISE IT LOSES ITS DEPTH
Sheikh J.2 days
Then I was right Because I knew that Brute India was a little late to collect Irfan Khan's biography .😏
Nicole K.2 days
Rest Well!!!❤️
Padma V.2 days
A natural star reaches an universal stars! Miss you Irrfan sir!
Numan K.2 days
🖤♠️
Madhumita B.2 days
Miss U Irfan Sir...
Madhurpreet S.2 days
How poor he was looking in his last image with mask 😢
Hrishikesh S.2 days
Irffan Sir....we will miss you.
Rachna K.2 days
I saw Life in a Metro today.... tremendous actor....I am so sad for him
Suresh N.2 days
Great actor..an lovely soul ....RIP
Tombinou A.2 days
Missing Pann singh Tomar
Sandhya S.2 days
Miss you
Shamik G.2 days
This loss felt like a personal loss, which I never felt before. I dont know about others.