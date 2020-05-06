back

Gone Too Soon, The Quiet Superstar

In an industry dominated by chiselled faces and sculpted bodies, he came with a pair of eyes that could act… and the whole world watched.😎

05/06/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 05/06/2020 4:46 PM
  • 76.4k
  • 57

46 comments

  • Ushaa R.
    a day

    Rip

  • Vinay J.
    a day

    He looked like an aadiwasi, the real son of mother earth

  • Smrity G.
    a day

    U will nvr ever be forgotten Irfan khan❤️❤️

  • Deepa B.
    2 days

    Real ...! Real image

  • Tariq K.
    2 days

    Irfan khan ❤️❤️one of the most popular Muslim actor in world

  • Raj C.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢

  • Anuradha A.
    2 days

    Tragic..but can't help admiring this wonderful compilation of an admired artist

  • Rana B.
    2 days

    OF COURSE HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR BUT DONOT SETRETCH MOURNING TOO MUCH OTHERWISE IT LOSES ITS DEPTH

  • Sheikh J.
    2 days

    Then I was right Because I knew that Brute India was a little late to collect Irfan Khan's biography .😏

  • Nicole K.
    2 days

    Rest Well!!!❤️

  • Padma V.
    2 days

    A natural star reaches an universal stars! Miss you Irrfan sir!

  • Numan K.
    2 days

    🖤♠️

  • Madhumita B.
    2 days

    Miss U Irfan Sir...

  • Madhurpreet S.
    2 days

    How poor he was looking in his last image with mask 😢

  • Hrishikesh S.
    2 days

    Irffan Sir....we will miss you.

  • Rachna K.
    2 days

    I saw Life in a Metro today.... tremendous actor....I am so sad for him

  • Suresh N.
    2 days

    Great actor..an lovely soul ....RIP

  • Tombinou A.
    2 days

    Missing Pann singh Tomar

  • Sandhya S.
    2 days

    Miss you

  • Shamik G.
    2 days

    This loss felt like a personal loss, which I never felt before. I dont know about others.