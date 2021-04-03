back

Good, Bad & Ugly: How Tahira Dealt With It All

“I didn't have love for myself.” Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana spoke to Brut about the darkest phase of her life and how she got out of it.

03/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 469.2K
  • 61

46 comments

  • Shilpi S.
    12 hours

    struggle is everywhere. Then struggle more to overcome Stronger than ever.

  • Anita R.
    12 hours

    Amazing personality.... Such an inspiration.. so honest.. very real And when you look at Ayushman and her at some function..she's the one who looks like the celebrity.. total Diva.

  • Tahirun N.
    a day

    ❤️❤️

  • Shushmita A.
    a day

    Please dream And dream big And you ment to b happy❤️

  • Sanaya B.
    2 days

    Thanks

  • Gautam A.
    2 days

    Nam myoho renge kyo Tahira 🙂❤ glad you are part of nicherin buddhism and did your human revolution

  • Jaspreet S.
    2 days

    When u r running out of content and need filler.

  • Somjita S.
    2 days

    Hard to believe this content is from Brut. Just wasted 5:23 mins of my life.

  • Nayana B.
    2 days

    😊

  • SunDix C.
    2 days

  • Preeti S.
    2 days

    A men need this kind of wife to be with him in their ups and downs

  • Meenu S.
    2 days

    Thanks for sharing your dark times Tahira . It’s not easy but in the process you end up helping numerous people. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼I wish you luck and peace ✌️

  • Surbhi D.
    2 days

    Kya rubbish tha yehh ???

  • Akritti N.
    3 days

    She has a problem in accepting that her husband has done much more than her in his career and she keeps clarifying who's "making more money in the house" at all available platforms.

  • Drishti B.
    3 days

    👍👍👍😃

  • Mundeesh K.
    3 days

    for you 😘

  • Shilpa A.
    3 days

    She is so manly

  • Jaspreet S.
    3 days

    Anything about nation ?

  • Surendra S.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/TEXoUS8QHS0

  • Richa S.
    3 days

    4th March?

