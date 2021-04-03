back
Good, Bad & Ugly: How Tahira Dealt With It All
“I didn't have love for myself.” Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana spoke to Brut about the darkest phase of her life and how she got out of it.
03/04/2021 4:27 PM
- 469.2K
- 3.1K
- 61
46 comments
Shilpi S.12 hours
struggle is everywhere. Then struggle more to overcome Stronger than ever.
Anita R.12 hours
Amazing personality.... Such an inspiration.. so honest.. very real And when you look at Ayushman and her at some function..she's the one who looks like the celebrity.. total Diva.
Tahirun N.a day
❤️❤️
Shushmita A.a day
Please dream And dream big And you ment to b happy❤️
Sanaya B.2 days
Thanks
Gautam A.2 days
Nam myoho renge kyo Tahira 🙂❤ glad you are part of nicherin buddhism and did your human revolution
Jaspreet S.2 days
When u r running out of content and need filler.
Somjita S.2 days
Hard to believe this content is from Brut. Just wasted 5:23 mins of my life.
Nayana B.2 days
😊
SunDix C.2 days
❤
Preeti S.2 days
A men need this kind of wife to be with him in their ups and downs
Meenu S.2 days
Thanks for sharing your dark times Tahira . It’s not easy but in the process you end up helping numerous people. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼I wish you luck and peace ✌️
Surbhi D.2 days
Kya rubbish tha yehh ???
Akritti N.3 days
She has a problem in accepting that her husband has done much more than her in his career and she keeps clarifying who's "making more money in the house" at all available platforms.
Drishti B.3 days
👍👍👍😃
Mundeesh K.3 days
for you 😘
Shilpa A.3 days
She is so manly
Jaspreet S.3 days
Anything about nation ?
Surendra S.3 days
https://youtu.be/TEXoUS8QHS0
Richa S.3 days
4th March?