Guneet Monga And Her First Movie
Her movie "Period. End of Sentence." won an Oscar. But her very first movie was nearly taken off of theatres... 🤯 Guneet Monga spoke to Brut about her Bollywood journey.
04/12/2021 5:27 AM
- 72.3K
- 418
- 6
6 comments
Mohammad S.2 days
amar cinemar nayok hoye ja
Rekha S.05/12/2021 17:07
Real role model
Rohit D.04/12/2021 10:02
Excellent.
Brut India04/12/2021 09:09
To apply to be a part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, go here. The applications close on December 6, 2021: https://www.bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough/bafta-breakthrough-india
Archana S.04/12/2021 07:11
Women on a mission healthy womb healthy nation from year 1993 till date imparted education ton importance of menstrual hygiene to more than 2 lacs plus women and girls residing in urban and rural areas and distributed 80000 free sanitary napkins : An mission to eradicate cervical cancer globally Travels to different states ,in rural and urban areas creating awareness on cervical cancer till date accloded with more than 140 awards for rendering selfless Community Services
Anurag G.04/12/2021 06:35
How one becomes producer? see to learn.