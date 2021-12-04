back

Guneet Monga And Her First Movie

Her movie "Period. End of Sentence." won an Oscar. But her very first movie was nearly taken off of theatres... 🤯 Guneet Monga spoke to Brut about her Bollywood journey.

04/12/2021 5:27 AM
6 comments

  • Mohammad S.
    2 days

    amar cinemar nayok hoye ja

  • Rekha S.
    05/12/2021 17:07

    Real role model

  • Rohit D.
    04/12/2021 10:02

    Excellent.

  • Brut India
    04/12/2021 09:09

    To apply to be a part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, go here. The applications close on December 6, 2021: https://www.bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough/bafta-breakthrough-india

  • Archana S.
    04/12/2021 07:11

    Women on a mission healthy womb healthy nation from year 1993 till date imparted education ton importance of menstrual hygiene to more than 2 lacs plus women and girls residing in urban and rural areas and distributed 80000 free sanitary napkins : An mission to eradicate cervical cancer globally Travels to different states ,in rural and urban areas creating awareness on cervical cancer till date accloded with more than 140 awards for rendering selfless Community Services

  • Anurag G.
    04/12/2021 06:35

    How one becomes producer? see to learn.

