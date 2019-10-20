back

Hang Out With Dilli’s Darling

Winner of the light-hearted reality show, Dilli Darling, Shaloo Jindal spoke to Brut India about her opulent and quirky lifestyle and why she is a homemaker first.

10/20/2019 12:59 PM
  • 569.3k
  • 136

And even more

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Which Of These Celebrities You Find Kindest?

  5. Sara Ali Khan On Skin Colour

  6. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

95 comments

  • Farwa N.
    12/03/2019 14:45

    our icon

  • Jyoti M.
    11/16/2019 07:43

    Ap log fir se ab aaoge

  • Hiral M.
    11/15/2019 07:31

    dilli and bullshit... Who organised this award though

  • Rashmi K.
    11/14/2019 20:14

    Congratulations

  • Simran G.
    11/14/2019 15:19

    now you will have an answer ...

  • Lekha A.
    11/14/2019 10:19

    So nice.

  • Manjari D.
    11/13/2019 18:18

    🙄🙄 Kuch bhi

  • Swati N.
    11/13/2019 08:59

    Comedy show

  • Dipika A.
    11/12/2019 12:39

    Great 😀

  • Radha S.
    11/12/2019 11:34

    Super congratulations 💐❄️ to

  • Piya P.
    11/09/2019 06:59

    I love her she is very honest & loveing person ❤️I would like to meet her when I went to delhi

  • Sweta D.
    11/09/2019 01:22

    She is very kind hearted & good lady i like this type of person

  • Smita K.
    11/07/2019 09:44

    Love u salu ji

  • Bidya B.
    11/07/2019 07:17

    Shaloo ji aap meri best friend seems Singh ki trh dil khul or piari ho

  • Jyoti G.
    11/06/2019 12:57

    Congrat

  • Anubha R.
    11/06/2019 03:06

    Congratulations Great feelings about homemaker I felt connected

  • Tuli M.
    11/05/2019 04:37

    Looking like............... ..........😉😉😉😉😉😉😉

  • Naaz N.
    11/04/2019 21:35

    🤪

  • Farheen S.
    11/03/2019 09:51

    !

  • Sunny S.
    11/03/2019 03:38

    congrats and miss a lot u on screen💐