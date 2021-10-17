back

He Wants To Lose 150 kg In A Year

He's 25, weighs 254 kg, and has just taken up the greatest challenge of his life: losing 150 kgs in a year. Meet Keni...

17/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 202.7K
  • 33

16 comments

  • Devi S.
    10 hours

    I am happy that you have realised to reduce your weight and you are working hard on it, hope your wife is happy definitely you will achieve your goal and I pray God to give you peace of mind and happyness

  • काड़ुम प.
    15 hours

    👆deko bhai sacrifice

  • Jumpi T.
    a day

    I know I should be inspired but sadly I am not. 😭

  • Ayat K.
    2 days

    All the best bro ,you are doing good.

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Hi

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Congratulations for his determination and his mindset. He will succeed.

  • Salman Y.
    2 days

    lag sa zda ki ti

  • Dalbir K.
    2 days

    All the best!!

  • Illegitimi N.
    2 days

    Come here(Kashmir).... We will serve you Haakh, Alleh Hachheh etc. I'm sure it will help you losing your weight.

  • Rahila D.
    2 days

    Good job man!!

  • Teertha R.
    2 days

    We demand safety of Bangladeshi Hindus. ✊ God gives us strength to protect our community..

  • Rony C.
    2 days

    We demand safety of Bangladeshi Hindus.

  • Pankaj M.
    2 days

    It's pure meditation dedication and I am sure you will win..keep burning brother

  • Nirav V.
    2 days

    Thanks bro

  • Deepika M.
    2 days

    Incroyable! J'espe`re qu'il atteindra son objectif. 👍

  • Sumon A.
    2 days

    Just stop eating bro😂 If you don't die , you will loose weight 😜😜😜

