Here's What You Didn't Know About Gabbar

Child artist to the Gabbar of Bollywood… here are a few things you probably didn't know about Amjad Khan. The great actor would have turned 81 today. 🎂

12/11/2021 5:27 PM
  • 162.8K
  • 38

33 comments

  • Umair J.
    a day

    Tera kia hoga Kaalia??? Guess what aaj Kal kaalia kon hai 🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Nayana B.
    2 days

    😊

  • Shamim A.
    4 days

    Real Boss.

  • Sami O.
    4 days

    Gabaaaaar. Indian cinema legend

  • Turan R.
    6 days

    Mashallah Khan saab Mubarak hoi bhi aaj dunya ma nai hai Allah aap ko janth for moy

  • Jahid P.
    6 days

    In Shatranj ke Khiladi , the way he presented the role of poetic king was a remarkable which makes him great character actor.

  • Nazima K.
    7 days

    RIP 🙏🌷🌺

  • Nomita R.
    16/11/2021 18:45

    My favorite Villain 😍😍😍

  • Nabeel Z.
    16/11/2021 17:28

    This Javed Akhtar us rejecting people since last 50 years

  • Changez K.
    16/11/2021 14:27

    He had already gained weight in sholay.was it before or after his accident?

  • Mathew M.
    16/11/2021 14:20

    👍👍❤❤⚘⚘🌺🌺

  • Rishab K.
    15/11/2021 10:57

    Amjad Khan died in 1981

  • Mohammed A.
    15/11/2021 10:30

    Most brutal villain on screen ever!!!

  • Prithu S.
    15/11/2021 10:22

    watch him in Shatranj ke Khiladi and you will realise what a gem he was indeed

  • Masum A.
    15/11/2021 07:26

    In sholay I liked him more than AB and Dharmendra for his fabulous acting.

  • Jayant P.
    14/11/2021 13:47

    His role in chameli ki shaadi is grossly underrated

  • Neteshwar P.
    14/11/2021 11:17

    Great Actor

  • Abdul A.
    14/11/2021 10:27

    Great actor

  • Devaksha D.
    14/11/2021 08:45

    The Greatest.

  • Sophia M.
    14/11/2021 06:13

    Wht a remarkable actor...nvr given wht he truely deserved.

