Here's What You Didn't Know About Gabbar
Child artist to the Gabbar of Bollywood… here are a few things you probably didn't know about Amjad Khan. The great actor would have turned 81 today. 🎂
12/11/2021 5:27 PM
33 comments
Umair J.a day
Tera kia hoga Kaalia??? Guess what aaj Kal kaalia kon hai 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Nayana B.2 days
😊
Shamim A.4 days
Real Boss.
Sami O.4 days
Gabaaaaar. Indian cinema legend
Turan R.6 days
Mashallah Khan saab Mubarak hoi bhi aaj dunya ma nai hai Allah aap ko janth for moy
Jahid P.6 days
In Shatranj ke Khiladi , the way he presented the role of poetic king was a remarkable which makes him great character actor.
Nazima K.7 days
RIP 🙏🌷🌺
Nomita R.16/11/2021 18:45
My favorite Villain 😍😍😍
Nabeel Z.16/11/2021 17:28
This Javed Akhtar us rejecting people since last 50 years
Changez K.16/11/2021 14:27
He had already gained weight in sholay.was it before or after his accident?
Mathew M.16/11/2021 14:20
👍👍❤❤⚘⚘🌺🌺
Rishab K.15/11/2021 10:57
Amjad Khan died in 1981
Mohammed A.15/11/2021 10:30
Most brutal villain on screen ever!!!
Prithu S.15/11/2021 10:22
watch him in Shatranj ke Khiladi and you will realise what a gem he was indeed
Masum A.15/11/2021 07:26
In sholay I liked him more than AB and Dharmendra for his fabulous acting.
Jayant P.14/11/2021 13:47
His role in chameli ki shaadi is grossly underrated
Neteshwar P.14/11/2021 11:17
Great Actor
Abdul A.14/11/2021 10:27
Great actor
Devaksha D.14/11/2021 08:45
The Greatest.
Sophia M.14/11/2021 06:13
Wht a remarkable actor...nvr given wht he truely deserved.