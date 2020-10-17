back

How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!

Remember the dreamy-looking, blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan? Here’s what he is doing now. 🍵 🕺 Arshad Khan Chaiwala

17/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 937

    How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller's Life!

666 comments

  • Sadrina R.
    5 hours

    17 😳🤔

  • Jannat N.
    5 hours

    did he remind u of anyone? I mean any Pakistani dude we know🙊

  • Ayesha H.
    5 hours

    بھائی chalooo yaar

  • Ghazala A.
    5 hours

    But he used to LOOK MUCH BETTER WITH THE LEAN THIN LOOK AS THE CHAIWALA as now after becoming a model he is not looking all that good!

  • Hira S.
    6 hours

    mjhe yahan lechalna jb mai aon to

  • Nabil A.
    6 hours

    If that was 17 yrs then I am 7 yrs old

  • Asha A.
    6 hours

    ekkala chai wala bala

  • Sumaiya T.
    6 hours

    eyeeesssss😍

  • Saleem D.
    6 hours

    Everything is good but he's not 17 year old. LMAO 🤨

  • Dưa A.
    6 hours

    Allah bless u lovely 💐

  • Jahan T.
    7 hours

    MashaAllah

  • Suyash T.
    7 hours

    Brut India admires a chai walla from an enemy nation - Pakistan, but constantly belittles PM Modi who has also made his way to the top from a similar humble background.. Also your comment section is flooded with your Pakistani fans making fun of Abhinav.

  • Shahid R.
    8 hours

    Roti wala 🤣🤣🤣😅

  • Esther I.
    8 hours

    Destiny

  • Frilli P.
    8 hours

    Never forget where you're coming from 👍

  • Aznah A.
    8 hours

    Tuah ayam nampak di kaki, Tuah manusia siapa yang tahu.

  • Jest L.
    8 hours

    some guy simply have all the luck ... God bless

  • Mehak F.
    8 hours

    That's called luck 🤞

  • MaongSuan S.
    8 hours

    God has a masterplan for HIS every masterpiece. That's your destiny. Hope you will do good with your craft and choosen career path. 🌹😊

  • Tabah S.
    9 hours

    His Eyes are ..

