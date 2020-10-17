back
How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!
Remember the dreamy-looking, blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan? Here’s what he is doing now. 🍵 🕺 Arshad Khan Chaiwala
17/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 1.3M
- 19.8K
- 937
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
666 comments
Sadrina R.5 hours
17 😳🤔
Jannat N.5 hours
did he remind u of anyone? I mean any Pakistani dude we know🙊
Ayesha H.5 hours
بھائی chalooo yaar
Ghazala A.5 hours
But he used to LOOK MUCH BETTER WITH THE LEAN THIN LOOK AS THE CHAIWALA as now after becoming a model he is not looking all that good!
Hira S.6 hours
mjhe yahan lechalna jb mai aon to
Nabil A.6 hours
If that was 17 yrs then I am 7 yrs old
Asha A.6 hours
ekkala chai wala bala
Sumaiya T.6 hours
eyeeesssss😍
Saleem D.6 hours
Everything is good but he's not 17 year old. LMAO 🤨
Dưa A.6 hours
Allah bless u lovely 💐
Jahan T.7 hours
MashaAllah
Suyash T.7 hours
Brut India admires a chai walla from an enemy nation - Pakistan, but constantly belittles PM Modi who has also made his way to the top from a similar humble background.. Also your comment section is flooded with your Pakistani fans making fun of Abhinav.
Shahid R.8 hours
Roti wala 🤣🤣🤣😅
Esther I.8 hours
Destiny
Frilli P.8 hours
Never forget where you're coming from 👍
Aznah A.8 hours
Tuah ayam nampak di kaki, Tuah manusia siapa yang tahu.
Jest L.8 hours
some guy simply have all the luck ... God bless
Mehak F.8 hours
That's called luck 🤞
MaongSuan S.8 hours
God has a masterplan for HIS every masterpiece. That's your destiny. Hope you will do good with your craft and choosen career path. 🌹😊
Tabah S.9 hours
His Eyes are ..