How Ayushmann Khurrana Chooses His Films
A brother, an actor, a musician... Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what he wants to be next in this 2019 interview to ConnectedtoIndia.com.
08/09/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 08/10/2020 11:52 AM
9 comments
Ehtesham H.13 hours
One of the most talented actors in Indian cinema 👍👍
Rahul J.19 hours
Wha wha
Vaibhav D.a day
Equality as said
Mousumi L.a day
You have supported rhea n maharashtra govt.... shows ur chaploosi attitude...get lost ...boycotted
Imtiaz A.a day
Ayushman Khurana is real talent who raised up by struggle and selection of best scripts of the movies. He was also rejected by some cunts directors who choose only Starkids. (Got it?) Above all, all the characters, he played, looked natural, interesting and entertaining. He has guts of acting. ♥️♥️♥️ Hates off Outsiders. Love Real Talent.
Ravi F.a day
https://youtu.be/uai-A0Ego8w
Ʀohan Ʀ.a day
Fcuk off bootlicker
Reuben B.a day
Now he is on Kangana Ranaut's crosswire.
Brut India3 days
