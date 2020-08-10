back

How Ayushmann Khurrana Chooses His Films

A brother, an actor, a musician... Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what he wants to be next in this 2019 interview to ConnectedtoIndia.com.

9 comments

  • Ehtesham H.
    13 hours

    One of the most talented actors in Indian cinema 👍👍

  • Rahul J.
    19 hours

    Wha wha

  • Vaibhav D.
    a day

    Equality as said

  • Mousumi L.
    a day

    You have supported rhea n maharashtra govt.... shows ur chaploosi attitude...get lost ...boycotted

  • Imtiaz A.
    a day

    Ayushman Khurana is real talent who raised up by struggle and selection of best scripts of the movies. He was also rejected by some cunts directors who choose only Starkids. (Got it?) Above all, all the characters, he played, looked natural, interesting and entertaining. He has guts of acting. ♥️♥️♥️ Hates off Outsiders. Love Real Talent.

  • Ravi F.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/uai-A0Ego8w

  • Ʀohan Ʀ.
    a day

    Fcuk off bootlicker

  • Reuben B.
    a day

    Now he is on Kangana Ranaut's crosswire.

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Hear more about Ayushmann's journey here:

