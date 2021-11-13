back

How Bollywood Depicts South Indians

No, all South Indians are not Tamilians. Here's a list of memos Bollywood didn't get... Go ahead and add more!

13/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 570.8K
  • 482

446 comments

  • Manje S.
    10 hours

    We don’t know what’s going on up in the north.we think allNorth Indians speak hindi when they can’t. They all worship cow and eat cow 🐮 poo💩 and drink 🍹 cow piss. Women are treated as second class citizens and chances of getting raped are so high. Religious fanaticism is very evident over there as well. Love from South Indian ❤️❤️

  • Rajashree D.
    a day

    I think south Indians are the smarter ones. They appreciate their culture and traditions and yet are the intelligent ones who are way forward in a modern way. I just wish to ever get the opportunity to settle there but the only thing I'm scared of is any south Indian language. They just seem so hard to understand 🥺

  • Vijayakumar
    2 days

    I guess, Brut editors went mad at the core.... Seriously you don't have any knowledge to share... Go to hell

  • RD L.
    2 days

    Absolutely true..thank you for highlighting

  • Pradees K.
    2 days

    Mother fucker this my culture you don't no don't insult my culture mother fucker north Indians I am your dad north indian mother fucker tamil is world culture teaching you mother fucker bitch son mother suooth

  • Rahul A.
    2 days

    Much better than how North Indians are projected in most south indian movies, according to them all north Indians are corrupt and criminals

  • Suman M.
    3 days

    Very boring movie

  • Binitha R.
    3 days

    Really nonsense

  • Aswin G.
    3 days

    This is actually a fair representation. Having lived in Tamilnadu for 25 years, I can say that.

  • Arun K.
    3 days

    Thanks for breaking some stereotypes. Some of these, at least No. 5 trace back to Mehmood.

  • Ganesh K.
    3 days

    Thank God for default settings northies, y'all speak only Hindi language,so boring. In South India we have Kannada,Malyalam,Tamil,telegu,Konkani,Tulu. We have culture and y'all have ignorance. I see a fine balance here!

  • Maya M.
    4 days

    What the nonsense is this

  • Bagavathy G.
    4 days

    Here also in our South there is a general tendency that North Indians know only Hindi not any other language and they eat only sukka roti chappati dal all the time. What to do? We must keep it in our mind we all belong to one country i.e. India.

  • Madhukar M.
    4 days

    Not southindians are all Tamil 😡😡 we are also south but not Tamil iam hyderabadi

  • Raghu V.
    4 days

    Where north indians are famous for the dirty pani puri they used sell in South India.....

  • Raksha S.
    4 days

    download please

  • M R.
    4 days

    South Indians are more educated than North.....

  • M R.
    4 days

    Brut channel shame on your part

  • M R.
    4 days

    Just because we are not trolling hindi people u guys think u are great ... The moment we start putting trolling videos similar like you .... Then u will know your places 😏😏😏😏

  • M R.
    4 days

    If hindi speaking people speak any south Indian language it feels like viseversa.....so there is nothing funny about any language... Better respect indian language and their food ..... In North other that samosa and jelabi....u guys have for breakfast.... We all south Indian have healthy breakfast...

