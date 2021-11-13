How Bollywood Depicts South Indians

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
Sushmita Sen: The Woman Who Never Tried To Fit In
Mimicking Kangana Ranaut Feat. Saloni Gaur
Grandson Films His Grandpa Eating Forbidden Food
We don’t know what’s going on up in the north.we think allNorth Indians speak hindi when they can’t. They all worship cow and eat cow 🐮 poo💩 and drink 🍹 cow piss. Women are treated as second class citizens and chances of getting raped are so high. Religious fanaticism is very evident over there as well.
Love from South Indian ❤️❤️
I think south Indians are the smarter ones. They appreciate their culture and traditions and yet are the intelligent ones who are way forward in a modern way. I just wish to ever get the opportunity to settle there but the only thing I'm scared of is any south Indian language. They just seem so hard to understand 🥺
I guess, Brut editors went mad at the core.... Seriously you don't have any knowledge to share... Go to hell
Absolutely true..thank you for highlighting
Mother fucker this my culture you don't no don't insult my culture mother fucker north Indians I am your dad north indian mother fucker tamil is world culture teaching you mother fucker bitch son mother suooth
Much better than how North Indians are projected in most south indian movies, according to them all north Indians are corrupt and criminals
Very boring movie
Really nonsense
This is actually a fair representation. Having lived in Tamilnadu for 25 years, I can say that.
Thanks for breaking some stereotypes. Some of these, at least No. 5 trace back to Mehmood.
Thank God for default settings northies, y'all speak only Hindi language,so boring. In South India we have Kannada,Malyalam,Tamil,telegu,Konkani,Tulu. We have culture and y'all have ignorance. I see a fine balance here!
What the nonsense is this
Here also in our South there is a general tendency that North Indians know only Hindi not any other language and they eat only sukka roti chappati dal all the time. What to do? We must keep it in our mind we all belong to one country i.e. India.
Not southindians are all Tamil 😡😡 we are also south but not Tamil iam hyderabadi
Where north indians are famous for the dirty pani puri they used sell in South India.....
download please
South Indians are more educated than North.....
Brut channel shame on your part
Just because we are not trolling hindi people u guys think u are great ...
The moment we start putting trolling videos similar like you ....
Then u will know your places 😏😏😏😏
If hindi speaking people speak any south Indian language it feels like viseversa.....so there is nothing funny about any language...
Better respect indian language and their food .....
In North other that samosa and jelabi....u guys have for breakfast....
We all south Indian have healthy breakfast...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
446 comments
Manje S.10 hours
We don’t know what’s going on up in the north.we think allNorth Indians speak hindi when they can’t. They all worship cow and eat cow 🐮 poo💩 and drink 🍹 cow piss. Women are treated as second class citizens and chances of getting raped are so high. Religious fanaticism is very evident over there as well. Love from South Indian ❤️❤️
Rajashree D.a day
I think south Indians are the smarter ones. They appreciate their culture and traditions and yet are the intelligent ones who are way forward in a modern way. I just wish to ever get the opportunity to settle there but the only thing I'm scared of is any south Indian language. They just seem so hard to understand 🥺
Vijayakumar2 days
I guess, Brut editors went mad at the core.... Seriously you don't have any knowledge to share... Go to hell
RD L.2 days
Absolutely true..thank you for highlighting
Pradees K.2 days
Mother fucker this my culture you don't no don't insult my culture mother fucker north Indians I am your dad north indian mother fucker tamil is world culture teaching you mother fucker bitch son mother suooth
Rahul A.2 days
Much better than how North Indians are projected in most south indian movies, according to them all north Indians are corrupt and criminals
Suman M.3 days
Very boring movie
Binitha R.3 days
Really nonsense
Aswin G.3 days
This is actually a fair representation. Having lived in Tamilnadu for 25 years, I can say that.
Arun K.3 days
Thanks for breaking some stereotypes. Some of these, at least No. 5 trace back to Mehmood.
Ganesh K.3 days
Thank God for default settings northies, y'all speak only Hindi language,so boring. In South India we have Kannada,Malyalam,Tamil,telegu,Konkani,Tulu. We have culture and y'all have ignorance. I see a fine balance here!
Maya M.4 days
What the nonsense is this
Bagavathy G.4 days
Here also in our South there is a general tendency that North Indians know only Hindi not any other language and they eat only sukka roti chappati dal all the time. What to do? We must keep it in our mind we all belong to one country i.e. India.
Madhukar M.4 days
Not southindians are all Tamil 😡😡 we are also south but not Tamil iam hyderabadi
Raghu V.4 days
Where north indians are famous for the dirty pani puri they used sell in South India.....
Raksha S.4 days
download please
M R.4 days
South Indians are more educated than North.....
M R.4 days
Brut channel shame on your part
M R.4 days
Just because we are not trolling hindi people u guys think u are great ... The moment we start putting trolling videos similar like you .... Then u will know your places 😏😏😏😏
M R.4 days
If hindi speaking people speak any south Indian language it feels like viseversa.....so there is nothing funny about any language... Better respect indian language and their food ..... In North other that samosa and jelabi....u guys have for breakfast.... We all south Indian have healthy breakfast...