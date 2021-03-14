back

How Divya Dutta Learnt To Fit Into Bollywood

Divya Dutta was just four when she first thought of becoming an actor. She spoke to Brut about her ups and downs in the industry.

14/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 194.8K
  • 25

21 comments

  • Tahira L.
    12 hours

    iski bat me krrhy thi ye kbhi khushi kbhj ghm me thi 😂😂😂😂

  • Shilpa M.
    a day

    I truly admire her as an actor....she gets into the skin of the character which makes her amazing 👏

  • Bina R.
    a day

    Divya I just watched the film "706" on Netflix, and I must admit that you are a fabulous actor. Keep entertaining us with such amazing movies, you deserve to be applauded. 👍💖😊

  • Grace G.
    2 days

    You are so likeable ma'am

  • Kanwar G.
    3 days

    बहुत खूब नायिका है आप भगवान आप को हर कदम पर कामयाबी हासिल करवाए

  • Ira S.
    3 days

    My favvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv

  • Nikhat S.
    3 days

    Amazing actor, hoping to see more of your performances👍

  • Vishakha R.
    3 days

    Just watched 706...u were awesome!

  • Nishanth U.
    3 days

    Mr bachan is a discipline man and a kind of mingle with the everybody very easily.

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Good afternoon sir 😊a

  • Savi P.
    4 days

    Daboo bulshit boycott

  • Taukir H.
    4 days

  • James L.
    4 days

    !!! Cool right?

  • Shobhana L.
    4 days

    Love U 💖😘

  • Asif M.
    4 days

    Hi. Hi Hi. Know. Jan. .,.,..,.,.,,,,,

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Talented actress 👏

  • Alee K.
    4 days

    Awesome to hear herr

  • Faghir B.
    4 days

    You only get good vibes from her whether it's on or off screen. Really like her personality, she has a good heart and what you see is what you get. More power to you Divya ❤🙌

  • Mishti D.
    4 days

    Fine actress.❤❤❤

  • Sambit B.
    4 days

    Undoubtedly you and Sefali are talented actors

