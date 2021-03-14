back
How Divya Dutta Learnt To Fit Into Bollywood
Divya Dutta was just four when she first thought of becoming an actor. She spoke to Brut about her ups and downs in the industry.
14/03/2021 4:27 PM
- 194.8K
- 1.3K
- 25
21 comments
Tahira L.12 hours
iski bat me krrhy thi ye kbhi khushi kbhj ghm me thi 😂😂😂😂
Shilpa M.a day
I truly admire her as an actor....she gets into the skin of the character which makes her amazing 👏
Bina R.a day
Divya I just watched the film "706" on Netflix, and I must admit that you are a fabulous actor. Keep entertaining us with such amazing movies, you deserve to be applauded. 👍💖😊
Grace G.2 days
You are so likeable ma'am
Kanwar G.3 days
बहुत खूब नायिका है आप भगवान आप को हर कदम पर कामयाबी हासिल करवाए
Ira S.3 days
My favvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv
Nikhat S.3 days
Amazing actor, hoping to see more of your performances👍
Vishakha R.3 days
Just watched 706...u were awesome!
Nishanth U.3 days
Mr bachan is a discipline man and a kind of mingle with the everybody very easily.
Rajesh S.4 days
Good afternoon sir 😊a
Savi P.4 days
Daboo bulshit boycott
Taukir H.4 days
❤
James L.4 days
!!! Cool right?
Shobhana L.4 days
Love U 💖😘
Asif M.4 days
Hi. Hi Hi. Know. Jan. .,.,..,.,.,,,,,
Hervé F.4 days
Talented actress 👏
Alee K.4 days
Awesome to hear herr
Faghir B.4 days
You only get good vibes from her whether it's on or off screen. Really like her personality, she has a good heart and what you see is what you get. More power to you Divya ❤🙌
Mishti D.4 days
Fine actress.❤❤❤
Sambit B.4 days
Undoubtedly you and Sefali are talented actors