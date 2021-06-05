back

How Harish Patel Went From 'Gunda' To A Marvel Movie

Harish Patel is a familiar face for Hindi movie lovers. But his recent appearance in the trailer of Hollywood movie 'Eternals' brought him a tonne of unexpected attention.

05/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 946.6K
  • 453

197 comments

  • Supradeep D.
    2 hours

    dude this guy

  • Sayed A.
    2 hours

    Superb

  • Upasana A.
    3 hours

    hein?

  • Santosh C.
    5 hours

    Cult classic.. Gunda?

  • Ashutosh A.
    6 hours

    Can we appreciate , how generous he is!

  • Tayyab P.
    6 hours

    Ibrahim Paracha he is in marvel lol

  • Ghouse S.
    8 hours

    he didn't even watch a single marvel film and he finally in eternals

  • Pardeep B.
    9 hours

    Who can forget his villainous role as Grocery owner Roopchand in Mr India? He has a very good comic timing. From 80's to early 90's he did lot of work in movies as well as on Doordarshan in serials like Malgudi Days, Bharat Ek Khoj, Ghar Jamai etc.

  • Abhishek K.
    11 hours

    actors from this era are irreplaceable legends🙏

  • Hassan S.
    14 hours

    never underestimate the power of ibu hatela

  • Ramla F.
    16 hours

    what a sweet humble guy ❤

  • Afzal R.
    17 hours

    Don't underestimate this legend

  • Rohan K.
    19 hours

    Lot of work he has done over 40 years, n very good performances. Happy hes getting the due of his hardwork

  • Sutanu P.
    19 hours

    Whatever man Marvel is nothing compare to Gunda.. Gunda is cult classic.

  • Shahzeb H.
    20 hours

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Samik D.
    a day

    Very simple but very talented actor 👍

  • Raj K.
    a day

    In bollywood movies, his expressions were awesome 👌 👏 especially in negative roles

  • Aditya S.
    a day

    This guy was a legend in Indian Television..So many legendary serials under his belt like malgudi days..He was always under estimated in Bollywood...Some ppl aren't meant for bollywood & that's why they get direct chance in hollywood..We in bollywood r busy in giving platforms to star kids & these noted artists r getting faded...we don't deserve such kind of talent here in bollywood..

  • Satyajit S.
    a day

    अमोल मंगेश उदगीरकर

  • Zeeshan A.
    a day

    Congratulations