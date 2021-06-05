back
How Harish Patel Went From 'Gunda' To A Marvel Movie
Harish Patel is a familiar face for Hindi movie lovers. But his recent appearance in the trailer of Hollywood movie 'Eternals' brought him a tonne of unexpected attention.
05/06/2021 2:57 PM
197 comments
Supradeep D.2 hours
dude this guy
Sayed A.2 hours
Superb
Upasana A.3 hours
hein?
Santosh C.5 hours
Cult classic.. Gunda?
Ashutosh A.6 hours
Can we appreciate , how generous he is!
Tayyab P.6 hours
Ibrahim Paracha he is in marvel lol
Ghouse S.8 hours
he didn't even watch a single marvel film and he finally in eternals
Pardeep B.9 hours
Who can forget his villainous role as Grocery owner Roopchand in Mr India? He has a very good comic timing. From 80's to early 90's he did lot of work in movies as well as on Doordarshan in serials like Malgudi Days, Bharat Ek Khoj, Ghar Jamai etc.
Abhishek K.11 hours
actors from this era are irreplaceable legends🙏
Hassan S.14 hours
never underestimate the power of ibu hatela
Ramla F.16 hours
what a sweet humble guy ❤
Afzal R.17 hours
Don't underestimate this legend
Rohan K.19 hours
Lot of work he has done over 40 years, n very good performances. Happy hes getting the due of his hardwork
Sutanu P.19 hours
Whatever man Marvel is nothing compare to Gunda.. Gunda is cult classic.
Shahzeb H.20 hours
Samik D.a day
Very simple but very talented actor 👍
Raj K.a day
In bollywood movies, his expressions were awesome 👌 👏 especially in negative roles
Aditya S.a day
This guy was a legend in Indian Television..So many legendary serials under his belt like malgudi days..He was always under estimated in Bollywood...Some ppl aren't meant for bollywood & that's why they get direct chance in hollywood..We in bollywood r busy in giving platforms to star kids & these noted artists r getting faded...we don't deserve such kind of talent here in bollywood..
Satyajit S.a day
अमोल मंगेश उदगीरकर
Zeeshan A.a day
