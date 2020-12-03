back
How Jimmy Sheirgill Became Jimmy Sheirgill
At one point, he was just another chocolate hero. But he’s evolved into a strong character actor with a long list of memorable turns in supporting roles. He turns 50 today. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage!
03/12/2020 11:16 AM
- 542.2K
- 6.1K
- 141
115 comments
Rosemary J.3 days
Ohh wow that interesting.
Rajshree V.4 days
Aww...😱 He is awesome, one of my favourite.
ShEikh H.5 days
no doubt he is out standard actor
Nadiya S.5 days
Brilliant actor
Pally G.6 days
satnamwaheguruੴ #
Sunil P.6 days
Most underrated actor
Callie K.13/12/2020 16:00
He is one of my favorite actor. Always admire his acting.
Sheikh I.13/12/2020 09:39
Sher! Sheirgill.
Saswata P.12/12/2020 16:50
HIGHLY UNDERRATED
Amrit A.12/12/2020 07:38
My Fab😊❤️👍
Rizwan B.11/12/2020 19:12
My favorite actor all the time 💟 Male karady raaba was best tole as punjabi munda Love from pakistan💟🥀
Mohd H.11/12/2020 18:39
Mashallah bro 🤲🤲🤲⚔️🇮🇳⚔️👌
Prince S.11/12/2020 16:37
Fabulous actor... Love him
Sulakshana K.11/12/2020 10:22
In Haasil,tho Irfan also played a powerful role,Sher Gill stood out with a sensetive perfomance,of a complicated role. He is good at nuances and always dignified. Lovable star,actor and persona Blessings.
Ansh A.11/12/2020 07:22
Which movie dialogue is this
Bajaj R.11/12/2020 03:53
THE MOST UNDERRATED ACTOR OF THE FILM INDUSTRY
Amandeep G.11/12/2020 00:08
Saheb biwi gangster classic movie .
Sourav K.10/12/2020 19:33
happy birthday Sir
Ripu M.10/12/2020 11:27
Underated actor
Amir A.10/12/2020 00:08
nice actor