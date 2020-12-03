back

How Jimmy Sheirgill Became Jimmy Sheirgill

At one point, he was just another chocolate hero. But he’s evolved into a strong character actor with a long list of memorable turns in supporting roles. He turns 50 today. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage!

03/12/2020 11:16 AM
  • 542.2K
  • 141

115 comments

  • Rosemary J.
    3 days

    Ohh wow that interesting.

  • Rajshree V.
    4 days

    Aww...😱 He is awesome, one of my favourite.

  • ShEikh H.
    5 days

    no doubt he is out standard actor

  • Nadiya S.
    5 days

    Brilliant actor

  • Pally G.
    6 days

    satnamwaheguruੴ #

  • Sunil P.
    6 days

    Most underrated actor

  • Callie K.
    13/12/2020 16:00

    He is one of my favorite actor. Always admire his acting.

  • Sheikh I.
    13/12/2020 09:39

    Sher! Sheirgill.

  • Saswata P.
    12/12/2020 16:50

    HIGHLY UNDERRATED

  • Amrit A.
    12/12/2020 07:38

    My Fab😊❤️👍

  • Rizwan B.
    11/12/2020 19:12

    My favorite actor all the time 💟 Male karady raaba was best tole as punjabi munda Love from pakistan💟🥀

  • Mohd H.
    11/12/2020 18:39

    Mashallah bro 🤲🤲🤲⚔️🇮🇳⚔️👌

  • Prince S.
    11/12/2020 16:37

    Fabulous actor... Love him

  • Sulakshana K.
    11/12/2020 10:22

    In Haasil,tho Irfan also played a powerful role,Sher Gill stood out with a sensetive perfomance,of a complicated role. He is good at nuances and always dignified. Lovable star,actor and persona Blessings.

  • Ansh A.
    11/12/2020 07:22

    Which movie dialogue is this

  • Bajaj R.
    11/12/2020 03:53

    THE MOST UNDERRATED ACTOR OF THE FILM INDUSTRY

  • Amandeep G.
    11/12/2020 00:08

    Saheb biwi gangster classic movie .

  • Sourav K.
    10/12/2020 19:33

    happy birthday Sir

  • Ripu M.
    10/12/2020 11:27

    Underated actor

  • Amir A.
    10/12/2020 00:08

    nice actor

