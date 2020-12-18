back
How Kamal Haasan Became The Universal Actor
He is devoted to his craft and is controversy’s favourite child. A cinema great, he has now turned to politics. Who is he?
18/12/2020 4:27 PM
181 comments
Venkataram V.4 hours
He is not hero he is actr. My Heroes only Indian army & formars, police man
புருஷோத்தமன் அ.5 hours
Mr. Kamal Hassan.. became a great leader 👍
Sundar S.6 hours
utir 😍🥰
Raja S.10 hours
உன்மையான. உலக நாயகன்
Vijay P.10 hours
If not wrong he converted for his send marriage, He may be good actor but I dont see him good individual, That is my personal view
Saher S.16 hours
If he is a Hindu, why did he choose a Muslim stage name?
Murtuza M.17 hours
Love from Dallas Texas
Ganpathy I.21 hours
Another joker wanting to loot whatever is left over.
Durga A.21 hours
One of the best actors i have ever seen. I would say that in acting i prefer him to Big B. And am sure Amitji too would agree to that.
Shrinivas K.a day
N universal TRAITOR that's Full n final
Ayesha K.a day
Kamalhassan
Ravi V.a day
🙏
Sachin T.a day
A moron and a ghanchakkar.
Amitava B.a day
You didn't mention that he is trained in martial art too.
Manickam C.a day
திரை உலகில் கமல ஹாசனை மிஞ்ச எவரும் இல்லை-இனியும் பிறக்கப்போவதில்லை.அற்புதமான நடிப்பு.உயிரைவிட்டு நடிக்கிறார் என்று நான் சொல்வேன்.இவர் ஒரு பலாப்பழம் மாதிரி. எப்படி பலாப்பழத்தின் வேண்டாத பகுதிகளையெல்லாம் நாம் ஒதுக்கித்தள்ளிவிட்டு அற்புதமான பலாச்சுளைகளை ஆவலுடன் எடுத்து சாப்பிடுகிறோமோ அப்படி அவரிடம் நமக்கு பிடிக்காத விஷயங்களை கவனிக்காமல் அவருடைய நடிப்பை மட்டும் மெச்ச வேண்டும்.அவருடைய சொந்த வாழ்க்கை,அரசியல் ஈடுபாடு எல்லாம் நமக்கு அவசியமில்லை.
Aaqib M.a day
And till now I thought Kamal hassan was a muslim 😁😁😁
A G.a day
He is notoriously - well known ! His strength lies in stupidity of voters
Ca R.a day
Kamal Hassan is one of my favorites actor.He's a superior actor n one of the living legacy..... will always be one.👍👍😁
Kalvikkarasan V.a day
Pittaakava irunthu irukkanum...pooja kumar got self respect
Cha F.a day
The great selfish 'Idiot'