How Kangana Reacted To Her Padma Award

“I raised my voice against destructive forces, Jihadis, Khalistanis, and enemy countries.” Here’s what Kangana Ranaut said after winning the Padma Shri.

11/11/2021 3:00 PM
  • 327.3K
  • 886

Bollywood and Beyond

831 comments

  • Neha C.
    7 hours

    Tumi kaw peyecho

  • Deepsi S.
    7 hours

    Good joke.. Well she leaked the secret to win it..

  • Malay D.
    12 hours

    Another fekuji. Herself does not know what she is saying.

  • Aritro C.
    13 hours

    As we have Kangana, we would no longer require our advanced arsenal! As she is capable of destroying any living being with her PATOIS!!!!

  • Anuradha K.
    16 hours

    Jai hind

  • Ranjay S.
    17 hours

    Moron.

  • Vipul N.
    a day

    Bhagna chudail, go.to hell..tere liye yaha Bharat me koi jagah nahi hai..chamchi

  • Beulah S.
    a day

    Puneet deserved it. I'm sure he will be awarded .This lady is a menace 🙏

  • Naeem A.
    2 days

    She needs mental treatment

  • Mindra S.
    2 days

    Beautiful lady...

  • Gurpavith B.
    2 days

    डायन है पूरी

  • Mahua S.
    2 days

    School meain mummy agar principal ho to tum ko to first Ana he hain beta.

  • Faizura R.
    3 days

    There was a sting operation done by NDTV where BJP was paying good big amounts to Bollywood actors for tweeting whatever was told to them. Kangana is earning more than as she was earning in Bollywood. Her flop movies are just to convert black money in white.

  • Sandy Z.
    3 days

    If only there's an app or whatever that could stop this woman from appearing on my phone screen that would be great 🤨🤨

  • Annie S.
    3 days

    Sonu sood

  • David M.
    3 days

    Babasir

  • Gayatri B.
    4 days

    Sonu sud also deserve this award...

  • Bajgai D.
    4 days

    यिसको भारत रत्न देना चाहिए!! 🙈🙈

  • Soham H.
    4 days

    Not endorsing fair fairness products aside, didn't she got breast enlargement surgery herself

  • Ghulam S.
    4 days

    Vile extremist

