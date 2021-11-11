back
How Kangana Reacted To Her Padma Award
“I raised my voice against destructive forces, Jihadis, Khalistanis, and enemy countries.” Here’s what Kangana Ranaut said after winning the Padma Shri.
11/11/2021 3:00 PM
831 comments
Neha C.7 hours
Tumi kaw peyecho
Deepsi S.7 hours
Good joke.. Well she leaked the secret to win it..
Malay D.12 hours
Another fekuji. Herself does not know what she is saying.
Aritro C.13 hours
As we have Kangana, we would no longer require our advanced arsenal! As she is capable of destroying any living being with her PATOIS!!!!
Anuradha K.16 hours
Jai hind
Ranjay S.17 hours
Moron.
Vipul N.a day
Bhagna chudail, go.to hell..tere liye yaha Bharat me koi jagah nahi hai..chamchi
Beulah S.a day
Puneet deserved it. I'm sure he will be awarded .This lady is a menace 🙏
Naeem A.2 days
She needs mental treatment
Mindra S.2 days
Beautiful lady...
Gurpavith B.2 days
डायन है पूरी
Mahua S.2 days
School meain mummy agar principal ho to tum ko to first Ana he hain beta.
Faizura R.3 days
There was a sting operation done by NDTV where BJP was paying good big amounts to Bollywood actors for tweeting whatever was told to them. Kangana is earning more than as she was earning in Bollywood. Her flop movies are just to convert black money in white.
Sandy Z.3 days
If only there's an app or whatever that could stop this woman from appearing on my phone screen that would be great 🤨🤨
Annie S.3 days
Sonu sood
David M.3 days
Babasir
Gayatri B.4 days
Sonu sud also deserve this award...
Bajgai D.4 days
यिसको भारत रत्न देना चाहिए!! 🙈🙈
Soham H.4 days
Not endorsing fair fairness products aside, didn't she got breast enlargement surgery herself
Ghulam S.4 days
Vile extremist