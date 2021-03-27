back

How Many Of These 90s VJs Do You Remember?

Long before influencers, there were VJs. Do you even remember them? Thanks to DeadAnt for the footage!

27/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 551.6K
  • 653

488 comments

  • Ruku K.
    13 hours

    I literally have to watch these two channels so secretly, u people have rocked the shows

  • Suraj N.
    15 hours

    U all guys set standards high

  • Ambreen B.
    16 hours

    Nikhil chinuppa. Malaika arora.. lola kutti.. nafisa joseph..miss u all..

  • Ambreen B.
    16 hours

    Where is cyrus brocha..

  • Mithilesh G.
    20 hours

    Ha video bagh!

  • Dan C.
    a day

    Good old days Yea, 13 years ago I was working for YouTube and we kind of expected this outcome but I really miss those Billboards top 50, Michael Bolton, Tracy Chapman and so many others

  • Fahad H.
    a day

    They were the coolest guys in 90s

  • Heather E.
    a day

    I remember coming home from school and the first thing I did was put on channel V and MTV. Used to love it when new English songs came out. Then used to try to get them from the shop or get it recorded on a mix tape ! Miss those days ❤

  • Richard C.
    a day

    How did u guys not involve cyrus broacha?? And Nikhil chinappa too??

  • Aditee G.
    a day

    So true👍👍❤️

  • Shubhra D.
    a day

    😍😍

  • Shilpa R.
    a day

    Oh I know these guys alllll of them wonderful VJs ever

  • Anoop B.
    a day

    Oh man, I miss VJ Yudi and Lola Kutti soooooo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Abhirupa M.
    a day

    My entire teenage years. And yes, now I'm a mum...!!

  • Pacito S.
    a day

    Millennial days..

  • Akshat T.
    2 days

    I think next time somebody asks me my age.. will say I used to see as a VJ on MTV!!! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Apoorva U.
    2 days

    you were born in a better era (sighs)

  • Kinza T.
    2 days

    REAL INFLUENCERS 🙌🏼

  • Jibran T.
    2 days

    These guys belong to the times when "Jalwa (remix)" was considered a "ganda gaana" 😬

  • Jibran T.
    2 days

    Cyrus Broacha 🤘🤘🤘

