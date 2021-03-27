How Many Of These 90s VJs Do You Remember?

Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
I literally have to watch these two channels so secretly, u people have rocked the shows
U all guys set standards high
Nikhil chinuppa. Malaika arora.. lola kutti.. nafisa joseph..miss u all..
Where is cyrus brocha..
Ha video bagh!
Good old days
Yea, 13 years ago I was working for YouTube and we kind of expected this outcome but I really miss those Billboards top 50, Michael Bolton, Tracy Chapman and so many others
They were the coolest guys in 90s
I remember coming home from school and the first thing I did was put on channel V and MTV. Used to love it when new English songs came out. Then used to try to get them from the shop or get it recorded on a mix tape ! Miss those days ❤
How did u guys not involve cyrus broacha??
And Nikhil chinappa too??
So true👍👍❤️
😍😍
Oh I know these guys alllll of them wonderful VJs ever
Oh man, I miss VJ Yudi and Lola Kutti soooooo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️
My entire teenage years. And yes, now I'm a mum...!!
Millennial days..
I think next time somebody asks me my age.. will say I used to see as a VJ on MTV!!! 🤣🤣🤣
you were born in a better era (sighs)
REAL INFLUENCERS 🙌🏼
These guys belong to the times when "Jalwa (remix)" was considered a "ganda gaana" 😬
Cyrus Broacha 🤘🤘🤘
