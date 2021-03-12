back
How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
"My grandfather and I had a strangely strained relationship." Watch Mithila Palkar tell the story of the keeper of her childhood treasures, her bhau.
12/03/2021 5:27 PM
- 2.7M
- 43.5K
- 720
444 comments
Adv R.7 hours
❤️❤️❤️
Seema S.9 hours
We are proud being maharashtrian i saw ur marathi picture muramba
Rakesh M.10 hours
watch this
Sonali Y.13 hours
Mithila you are fab❤️❤️
Mitali M.13 hours
I love Mithila.. so inspiring
Dolly S.16 hours
😆😆😆when you get everything on a platter
Eles17 hours
I have beenenchanted by Mithila sinceI noticed her on the web, a few months back. There is something unique about this pretty, intelligent and expressive young girl.
Vorer A.19 hours
Loved it
Hajra K.21 hours
https://youtu.be/HN-6J7MXJt8
Daiisee A.21 hours
Sweet
Ganesh V.a day
only speach skills
Ganesh V.a day
typical high society " Bhashan "
Manisha B.a day
Bakwas speaker
Govind G.a day
❤️
Renu K.a day
💚💚💚😍😘😘😘
Sharmistha K.a day
Dear Mithila I admire you. You will go a long way in film industry. Wish to see you more and more on screen.
Hemangi S.a day
Waah Sunder.....👌👍👏👏👏
Sneha B.a day
Cute
Aboli D.a day
Loved it! U r so cutee
Sharma A.a day
Wow❤️