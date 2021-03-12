back

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

"My grandfather and I had a strangely strained relationship." Watch Mithila Palkar tell the story of the keeper of her childhood treasures, her bhau.

12/03/2021 5:27 PM
  • 2.7M
  • 720

Portraits

444 comments

  • Adv R.
    7 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Seema S.
    9 hours

    We are proud being maharashtrian i saw ur marathi picture muramba

  • Rakesh M.
    10 hours

    watch this

  • Sonali Y.
    13 hours

    Mithila you are fab❤️❤️

  • Mitali M.
    13 hours

    I love Mithila.. so inspiring

  • Dolly S.
    16 hours

    😆😆😆when you get everything on a platter

  • Eles
    17 hours

    I have beenenchanted by Mithila sinceI noticed her on the web, a few months back. There is something unique about this pretty, intelligent and expressive young girl.

  • Vorer A.
    19 hours

    Loved it

  • Hajra K.
    21 hours

    https://youtu.be/HN-6J7MXJt8

  • Daiisee A.
    21 hours

    Sweet

  • Ganesh V.
    a day

    only speach skills

  • Ganesh V.
    a day

    typical high society " Bhashan "

  • Manisha B.
    a day

    Bakwas speaker

  • Govind G.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Renu K.
    a day

    💚💚💚😍😘😘😘

  • Sharmistha K.
    a day

    Dear Mithila I admire you. You will go a long way in film industry. Wish to see you more and more on screen.

  • Hemangi S.
    a day

    Waah Sunder.....👌👍👏👏👏

  • Sneha B.
    a day

    Cute

  • Aboli D.
    a day

    Loved it! U r so cutee

  • Sharma A.
    a day

    Wow❤️

