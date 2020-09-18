back

How Sanjay Dutt Fought Drug Addiction

Sanjay Dutt spoke candidly to Algebra Conversations about his battle with addiction in 2016. Do you a think a woman could talk openly about drugs in our country?

09/18/2020 1:27 PM
  • 3.0m
  • 3.0k

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 5:35

    Woman Describes Sexual Assault Stigma Through Poem

  3. 6:56

    The Clean-Sweep Cinema Of Chaitanya Tamhane

  4. 4:01

    Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri On Her Childhood

  5. 1:55

    Sculptor Unveils Sushant Singh Wax Replica

  6. 8:26

    How Sanjay Dutt Fought Drug Addiction

1312 comments

  • Mohsin S.
    3 hours

    Who noticed that "makki da saag and sarson do roti".

  • Nish A.
    5 hours

    Super sanju bhai 😍😍😍😍👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿a big applause to you

  • Divya S.
    6 hours

    Very honest

  • Donald G.
    6 hours

    Sanju Bhai balling

  • Murty B.
    7 hours

    Really very honest man. Probably the only honesy guy from bollywood

  • Vivienne M.
    8 hours

    This video has nothing about him fighting drug addiction 🙄 come on brut, he's just telling high stories. It's the audience here that stupid?

  • Shweta P.
    8 hours

    Luv you.Stay blessed and healthy

  • Danny J.
    11 hours

    Now he is paying the price of that addiction, that is cancer and maybe he got only few years life ahead.

  • Prasant S.
    11 hours

    Ek nesedi ki kahani ...🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Nisha S.
    12 hours

    What a man

  • Sayak R.
    14 hours

    Kuch v kuch v👌👌👌😂😂

  • D G.
    17 hours

    Shit . A piece of shit !!!

  • Nithish S.
    17 hours

    A speech on staying away from drugs and mind altering substances, sponsored by Glenlivet

  • Wez A.
    18 hours

    Hope you getta some better audience next time when Sanju is there..

  • Bhaichung S.
    19 hours

    Drug Addict! Don't glorify it...are u still sober or on alcohol? So u r an alcoholic then

  • Bhaichung S.
    19 hours

    Gurkha...hmmmm ek ladai honay day...fir pta chalega...Gurkha tera baap

  • Venkatesh H.
    a day

    Awesome Sanju you were free from drugs! Very Honest person !!

  • Akshit V.
    a day

    👿

  • Sadia E.
    a day

    Alcohol is also an addictive thing just like drugs so stop it

  • Aman A.
    a day

    Script are easy to advertise... good try.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.