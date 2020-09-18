back
How Sanjay Dutt Fought Drug Addiction
Sanjay Dutt spoke candidly to Algebra Conversations about his battle with addiction in 2016. Do you a think a woman could talk openly about drugs in our country?
09/18/2020 1:27 PM
1312 comments
Mohsin S.3 hours
Who noticed that "makki da saag and sarson do roti".
Nish A.5 hours
Super sanju bhai 😍😍😍😍👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿a big applause to you
Divya S.6 hours
Very honest
Donald G.6 hours
Sanju Bhai balling
Murty B.7 hours
Really very honest man. Probably the only honesy guy from bollywood
Vivienne M.8 hours
This video has nothing about him fighting drug addiction 🙄 come on brut, he's just telling high stories. It's the audience here that stupid?
Shweta P.8 hours
Luv you.Stay blessed and healthy
Danny J.11 hours
Now he is paying the price of that addiction, that is cancer and maybe he got only few years life ahead.
Prasant S.11 hours
Ek nesedi ki kahani ...🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nisha S.12 hours
What a man
Sayak R.14 hours
Kuch v kuch v👌👌👌😂😂
D G.17 hours
Shit . A piece of shit !!!
Nithish S.17 hours
A speech on staying away from drugs and mind altering substances, sponsored by Glenlivet
Wez A.18 hours
Hope you getta some better audience next time when Sanju is there..
Bhaichung S.19 hours
Drug Addict! Don't glorify it...are u still sober or on alcohol? So u r an alcoholic then
Bhaichung S.19 hours
Gurkha...hmmmm ek ladai honay day...fir pta chalega...Gurkha tera baap
Venkatesh H.a day
Awesome Sanju you were free from drugs! Very Honest person !!
Akshit V.a day
👿
Sadia E.a day
Alcohol is also an addictive thing just like drugs so stop it
Aman A.a day
Script are easy to advertise... good try.