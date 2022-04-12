back

Hugs, kisses and tears: A son’s homecoming surprises parents

He was in Australia, his parents were in India. Three years later, this moment of joy wowed the whole internet.

12/04/2022 5:09 PM
  • 133.8K
  • 32

21 comments

  • Ali H.
    14/04/2022 12:51

    ❤️❤️

  • Neha V.
    14/04/2022 02:02

    He he....great story.....i surprise my parents every month between Mumbai and Pune :)

  • Rajkumari R.
    13/04/2022 16:55

    Mai apne bete ko kabhi wapas aate nahi dekhungi beta mujhe chodkar Hamesha ke liye chla gya h 😭😭😭😭 kyu chla gya Charu tu kyu chla gya beta kyu😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Geetika T.
    13/04/2022 16:51

    Really Heartwarming

  • Khyati G.
    13/04/2022 16:13

    Yashesh Gaglani

  • Chitralekha D.
    13/04/2022 16:00

    These parent shows such excitement seeing their children once they reach back home…i go back home my parents show family problems i missed due to my absence 🤧

  • Varun G.
    13/04/2022 08:13

    Thanks brut, showing such a good story of family reunion, I hope in future as well you will keep on showing us good fabulous stories.

  • Kalaben S.
    13/04/2022 07:40

    Excellent surprise to lovely parents. It was heart touching. Regards to all.

  • Nidhi P.
    13/04/2022 07:29

    😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Brut India
    13/04/2022 06:17

    What is the empty nest syndrome? https://fit.thequint.com/parenting/empty-nest-syndrome-what-is-life-for-parents-when-their-kids-leave

  • Minerva D.
    13/04/2022 05:11

    CHERISHED HAPPY MOMENTS WITH FAMILY🥰 GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY 🙏💖💛❤️🌹💐

  • Manali A.
    13/04/2022 04:06

    ❤️

  • Priyanka A.
    13/04/2022 02:40

    Touchy

  • Suman T.
    13/04/2022 02:25

    😭

  • Sujata V.
    13/04/2022 01:47

    Really so emotional to see parents & son feelings. Same we had done wen my sis came to meet my mom

  • Minal B.
    13/04/2022 01:44

    So touching

  • Abdulrhmn K.
    13/04/2022 01:43

    Very emotional 🥹🖤

  • Gracious D.
    12/04/2022 20:02

    ??

  • Praveen K.
    12/04/2022 19:18

    Dear maintain same after marriage also....all the best.....

  • Maha L.
    12/04/2022 19:03

    Lucky you are

