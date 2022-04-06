back
I want to go home: Mallika Dua
“I fight every day, to heal.” Comedian Mallika Dua lost both her parents in a span of six months. She explores the idea of home and tries to address the pain in this video. 🎥 UnErase Poetry & Mallika Dua
06/04/2022 8:31 AMupdated: 06/04/2022 8:31 AM
246 comments
Nazia C.2 hours
Amazing 👌👌👌Parents are the biggest blessing ...
Saria J.2 hours
Words do bleed,
Sonal G.2 hours
Fabulous.. Parents are the biggest blessing ❤️
Nausheen B.2 hours
💔
Zahra M.4 hours
❤️
Amrinder K.4 hours
♥️
Biji T.4 hours
True ,our loved ones never leave us they're with us everyday, every movement.
Xafar M.4 hours
Fearless journalist like vinod dua sir will never born again what man he was always stand with truth always true to his Job until his last breath .
Dhriti G.4 hours
Love her and love the way she shared her thoughts with the world. Losing a loved one is not easy and she lost her parents. I can feel the pain in her eyes and hope in heart. May she be blessed with happiness.
Sanya K.4 hours
something in my eye
Tahseen K.5 hours
The most unfortunate thing that can happen to any child is the loss of their parents.. ' Aisa koi nahi jisne koi khoya nahi'
Reshma F.5 hours
Heart touching 💝 i alway feel her situation as mine when i lost my hero (my pappa) But i know i can find him within me🥺❤️
Sangeeta D.5 hours
sunna yeh
Sonal N.5 hours
Hats off to u Mallika 🤗😇 u r one of the bravest person I have heard. Lots of love 💓
Asmita M.5 hours
the first "ghar jana" Haain
Farah A.5 hours
They are within us(they are our chashma) true
Sarita V.6 hours
Very touching. Beautiful tribute. 🙏
Geeta M.6 hours
Beautiful
Rajani R.6 hours
So beautifully said
Rubab R.6 hours
🥺🥺❤❤