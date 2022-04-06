back

I want to go home: Mallika Dua

“I fight every day, to heal.” Comedian Mallika Dua lost both her parents in a span of six months. She explores the idea of home and tries to address the pain in this video. 🎥 UnErase Poetry & Mallika Dua

06/04/2022 8:31 AMupdated: 06/04/2022 8:31 AM
  • 239.6K
  • 296

246 comments

  • Nazia C.
    2 hours

    Amazing 👌👌👌Parents are the biggest blessing ...

  • Saria J.
    2 hours

    Words do bleed,

  • Sonal G.
    2 hours

    Fabulous.. Parents are the biggest blessing ❤️

  • Nausheen B.
    2 hours

    💔

  • Zahra M.
    4 hours

    ❤️

  • Amrinder K.
    4 hours

    ♥️

  • Biji T.
    4 hours

    True ,our loved ones never leave us they're with us everyday, every movement.

  • Xafar M.
    4 hours

    Fearless journalist like vinod dua sir will never born again what man he was always stand with truth always true to his Job until his last breath .

  • Dhriti G.
    4 hours

    Love her and love the way she shared her thoughts with the world. Losing a loved one is not easy and she lost her parents. I can feel the pain in her eyes and hope in heart. May she be blessed with happiness.

  • Sanya K.
    4 hours

    something in my eye

  • Tahseen K.
    5 hours

    The most unfortunate thing that can happen to any child is the loss of their parents.. ' Aisa koi nahi jisne koi khoya nahi'

  • Reshma F.
    5 hours

    Heart touching 💝 i alway feel her situation as mine when i lost my hero (my pappa) But i know i can find him within me🥺❤️

  • Sangeeta D.
    5 hours

    sunna yeh

  • Sonal N.
    5 hours

    Hats off to u Mallika 🤗😇 u r one of the bravest person I have heard. Lots of love 💓

  • Asmita M.
    5 hours

    the first "ghar jana" Haain

  • Farah A.
    5 hours

    They are within us(they are our chashma) true

  • Sarita V.
    6 hours

    Very touching. Beautiful tribute. 🙏

  • Geeta M.
    6 hours

    Beautiful

  • Rajani R.
    6 hours

    So beautifully said

  • Rubab R.
    6 hours

    🥺🥺❤❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

