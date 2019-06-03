back
Incredible Dancer Is Shredding Stereotypes
She's not here to fit in. She's here to own the dance floor — and she doesn't care what a dancer is "supposed" to look like. 💃💃💃
02/17/2019 7:26 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 10:28 AM
- 63.1k
- 1.0k
- 30
17 comments
Tushar D.03/06/2019 06:08
Kanika Dhyani
Yogita K.02/26/2019 11:56
Can you please teach me? awesome dancing
Nitish H.02/20/2019 10:48
Fatshamming is bad. Fatglorifying is purely evil Fatshamming hurts Fatglorifying kills.
Sujitha R.02/19/2019 11:22
Your an inspiration.
Virginia N.02/18/2019 21:20
You are amazing what a great dancer
Ashvini S.02/18/2019 05:46
❤
Pooja O.02/18/2019 05:35
U go girl...love you ..You are a rockstar 🌟
Praseeda E.02/18/2019 04:06
Way to go girl. Stay healthy and be happy doing what makes you happy. That's all what life's about.
Sam B.02/17/2019 17:43
Its good but being fit is much imp
Paayall B.02/17/2019 14:52
Great dancer. I my is dance teacher.
Vishal S.02/17/2019 14:03
ab TM aisi dikhti ho😂😂😂😂
Jimmi N.02/17/2019 12:53
Jitendra Nath Mahato kuch sikho
Om S.02/17/2019 12:08
Perfect!
Reema K.02/17/2019 10:45
Good going.....keep it up
Piyali D.02/17/2019 09:46
More power to you girl....
Shayan A.02/17/2019 08:52
i love her
Jamuna D.02/17/2019 08:33
Superb