back

Incredible Dancer Is Shredding Stereotypes

She's not here to fit in. She's here to own the dance floor — and she doesn't care what a dancer is "supposed" to look like. 💃💃💃

02/17/2019 7:26 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 10:28 AM
  • 63.1k
  • 30

And even more

  1. 3:00

    The Tale Of Indian Women And Long Hair

  2. 5:31

    Gem Of A Parenting Tip From Sudha Murty

  3. 4:40

    Bodybuilder Kiran Dembla's Fitness Journey

  4. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  5. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  6. 3:02

    This Education Minister Is Also A High School Student

17 comments

  • Tushar D.
    03/06/2019 06:08

    Kanika Dhyani

  • Yogita K.
    02/26/2019 11:56

    Can you please teach me? awesome dancing

  • Nitish H.
    02/20/2019 10:48

    Fatshamming is bad. Fatglorifying is purely evil Fatshamming hurts Fatglorifying kills.

  • Sujitha R.
    02/19/2019 11:22

    Your an inspiration.

  • Virginia N.
    02/18/2019 21:20

    You are amazing what a great dancer

  • Ashvini S.
    02/18/2019 05:46

  • Pooja O.
    02/18/2019 05:35

    U go girl...love you ..You are a rockstar 🌟

  • Praseeda E.
    02/18/2019 04:06

    Way to go girl. Stay healthy and be happy doing what makes you happy. That's all what life's about.

  • Sam B.
    02/17/2019 17:43

    Its good but being fit is much imp

  • Paayall B.
    02/17/2019 14:52

    Great dancer. I my is dance teacher.

  • Vishal S.
    02/17/2019 14:03

    ab TM aisi dikhti ho😂😂😂😂

  • Jimmi N.
    02/17/2019 12:53

    Jitendra Nath Mahato kuch sikho

  • Om S.
    02/17/2019 12:08

    Perfect!

  • Reema K.
    02/17/2019 10:45

    Good going.....keep it up

  • Piyali D.
    02/17/2019 09:46

    More power to you girl....

  • Shayan A.
    02/17/2019 08:52

    i love her

  • Jamuna D.
    02/17/2019 08:33

    Superb

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.