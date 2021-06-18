The Truth About Kabir Bedi
Turning Cigarette Butts Into Teddy Bears
India’s 10 Most Successful IITians
Risky Rescue Caught On Camera
Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher
The Father Who Died Waiting For His Daughter
Arwind kejriwal
ek din tera bhi naam hoga iss list mai ❤️
Haha
Where is the legend Kejriwal😃
Sundar Pichai stands tall in crowd🙏
Stop praising specially IIT there are lots of others persons not from IIT but done great to country
Truly Motivating ❤️❤️
Sundar Pichai ❤️
Good afternoon
Who the s**k said he is Indian , he is an American and doing good for Americans, he is not bothered at all about India
Hey guys have you ever heard of binary options trade it's an online platform where you earn thousands on dollars on weekly basis through the help on a reliable and trustworthy account manager and I therefore introduce to you my account manager who has proved to be honest and trustworthy Mrs roselle Franklin click on the link to get in contact with her
I'm very happy today in my life because Bitcoin investment change my life for good with the power of roselle Franklin who help me manage my trading account on my behalf and she's allowed me to monitor my trade while she is trading for me. I'm very happy to trade with If you are interested in Bitcoin mining investment contact her by clicking on the name
Roselle Franklin
Mostly working abroad and not many contribution to solve the poverty in India. .sad!
Did he worked in a movie called chichore??just curious
Are you a Business man or women, politician ARTIST OR ACTRESS, FOOTBALLER,TRADER,DRIVER,WORKER,GOLF PLAYER, COMPANY OWNER,WHOSOEVER YOU MAY BE AND YOU DESIRE WEALTH,
lNFLUENCE,FAME,POWER,PROTECTION AND CONNECTION AND LOT MORE JOIN THE GREAT Illuminati TODAY AND BECOME A FULL multi BILLIONAIRES By JOINING THE GREAT Illuminati WORLD TO BENEFIT $12,000,000.00 USD FOR A START AS membership BLESSING FOR BECOMING A Member OF THE GREAT Illuminati.
WITH THIS All your Dreams And YOUR HEART DESIRE CAN BE FULLY ACCOMPLISH. YOU CAN WHATSAPP (+22586421307)
Hi
Indian professionals mostly work for American but do not own a business 😆
There are many more IITans in India only to be more successful, already you had the stories
I wonder why non iitians are not in list
🙂
So the whole story is that IIT must think of changing it's name🤔
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
28 comments
Mahesh M.9 hours
Arwind kejriwal
Vaishali C.9 hours
ek din tera bhi naam hoga iss list mai ❤️
Ajay A.a day
Haha
Ashish M.2 days
Where is the legend Kejriwal😃
Priyanka D.2 days
Sundar Pichai stands tall in crowd🙏
आशीष श.2 days
Stop praising specially IIT there are lots of others persons not from IIT but done great to country
Adil A.2 days
Truly Motivating ❤️❤️ Sundar Pichai ❤️
Rajesh S.3 days
Good afternoon
Ravi J.3 days
Who the s**k said he is Indian , he is an American and doing good for Americans, he is not bothered at all about India
Karen P.3 days
Hey guys have you ever heard of binary options trade it's an online platform where you earn thousands on dollars on weekly basis through the help on a reliable and trustworthy account manager and I therefore introduce to you my account manager who has proved to be honest and trustworthy Mrs roselle Franklin click on the link to get in contact with her
Tis Q.3 days
I'm very happy today in my life because Bitcoin investment change my life for good with the power of roselle Franklin who help me manage my trading account on my behalf and she's allowed me to monitor my trade while she is trading for me. I'm very happy to trade with If you are interested in Bitcoin mining investment contact her by clicking on the name Roselle Franklin
Janu P.3 days
Mostly working abroad and not many contribution to solve the poverty in India. .sad!
Samina I.3 days
Did he worked in a movie called chichore??just curious
Kamran Z.3 days
Are you a Business man or women, politician ARTIST OR ACTRESS, FOOTBALLER,TRADER,DRIVER,WORKER,GOLF PLAYER, COMPANY OWNER,WHOSOEVER YOU MAY BE AND YOU DESIRE WEALTH, lNFLUENCE,FAME,POWER,PROTECTION AND CONNECTION AND LOT MORE JOIN THE GREAT Illuminati TODAY AND BECOME A FULL multi BILLIONAIRES By JOINING THE GREAT Illuminati WORLD TO BENEFIT $12,000,000.00 USD FOR A START AS membership BLESSING FOR BECOMING A Member OF THE GREAT Illuminati. WITH THIS All your Dreams And YOUR HEART DESIRE CAN BE FULLY ACCOMPLISH. YOU CAN WHATSAPP (+22586421307)
Rajesh S.3 days
Hi
Songchai R.3 days
Indian professionals mostly work for American but do not own a business 😆
Sirisha A.3 days
There are many more IITans in India only to be more successful, already you had the stories
Shaik A.3 days
I wonder why non iitians are not in list
Archana S.3 days
🙂
MelsonPa H.3 days
So the whole story is that IIT must think of changing it's name🤔