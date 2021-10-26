back
India’s Forgotten Freedom Fighter
Vicky Kaushal reveals to Brut striking anecdotes of Sardar Udham’s life and beliefs. He plays the revolutionary freedom fighter in Amazon Prime Video’s latest venture, Sardar Udham. Paid partnership with: Amazon Prime Video This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
26/10/2021 4:27 AM
71 comments
Ravish A.08/11/2021 04:35
इंकलाब जिंदाबाद
Mark K.08/11/2021 03:12
What's the track that's running in video ?
Sachin K.08/11/2021 01:19
"आजादी को मुकम्मल करने को झूल गए कितने फांसी से, एक वीर ऐसा भी था, जो जी गया जिंदगी माफी से। " शहीद भगत सिंह अमर रहे। शहीद ऊधम सिंह अमर रहे। शहीद अशफाकुल्ला खान अमर रहे। शहीद राजगुरु अमर रहे। शहीद सुखदेव अमर रहे। शहीद रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल अमर रहे।
محمد ع.07/11/2021 22:49
Like you you do with kashmiris
Shoaib K.07/11/2021 13:27
बहुत ही बेहतरीन/अच्छी मूवी है जरूर देखें।
Ankit D.07/11/2021 07:54
Tell ppl that i was a revolutionary...
দেবাশীষ ম.05/11/2021 17:40
A real Hero , Sardar Udham Singh ❤️🙏
Gurpreet S.05/11/2021 17:13
proud of being punjabi...
Aakash K.05/11/2021 16:09
Our Hero, Sardar Udham Singh ❤️ Feeling Proud and lucky to be born on Punjab's land 😭 Indian's don't Spare🔥
Deep C.05/11/2021 13:33
Yes.. only one communist did it
Kusho T.05/11/2021 13:09
This should be in the textbook , specially in the primary level.
Sukh B.05/11/2021 06:00
I saw this movie .This is many times much better than today's other Bollywood movies .many years ago I saw Raj babbar's sardar udham Singh movie too.both movies are exilent.both gives goosebumps and makes you cry and proud feel
Vijay G.04/11/2021 11:06
Gurpreet B.04/11/2021 03:16
ਇਹ ਫ਼ਿਲਮਾਂ ਚ ਕਰਨਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਸੌਖਾ ਪਰ ਜਦੋਂ ਅਸਲੀਅਤ ਚ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਓਦੋ ਪਤਾ ਲਗਦਾ ਕੀ ਭਾ ਵਿਕਦੀ ਆ
Aman S.04/11/2021 02:42
Please dont show fake sympathy. Please!!
Rahul T.03/11/2021 17:04
Thanks to the makers for bringing forth such a good movie of a forgotten hero. M Speechless on how the movie takes you back to the massacre 😭
Golu M.03/11/2021 14:05
Ck N.03/11/2021 08:22
North East India Context: In the absence of proper documentation, our great-grandfather and grandfathers who, many gave their lives in the fight against the Japanese soldiers were now forgotten by today's Free India.
Tiya D.02/11/2021 20:32
dekhbooo
Propkar S.02/11/2021 16:20
What a movie ..hat's off soojit sarkar😍😍😍