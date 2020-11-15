back
India's Growing Game Industry
India's gamers are top drawer but why do games made here rarely pick up steam? 🎮 Special thanks to Nodding Heads Games!
Danish G.19/11/2020 11:33
We don't even have Twitch or Prime Gaming
Brut India18/11/2020 12:50
This is how the internet reacted to the game: https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/gaming/indian-video-game-raji-an-ancient-epic-releases-on-pc-ps4-and-xbox-netizens-react.html
Subah R.16/11/2020 19:18
Been happy and still happy this game happened, Love for indie games and their hard efforts specially in this non-existent Indian indie console market and may investors & publishers provide better opportunities for people in indie console space too not just for the mobile one for quick returns.
Tushar B.16/11/2020 18:30
.. See this..
Smriti P.16/11/2020 18:10
raji...
James L.15/11/2020 19:22
Welll the answer is simple the top software developers go abroad to work for BIG Companies.... The pay is good allowances are good... So they just don't want to stay in India
Victor B.15/11/2020 17:58
Prince of persia Remake..?
Gangadhar S.15/11/2020 14:30
It is a creative task,gaming is less attractive entertainer to the public, popularity can only turn this industry to successful business.
Brut India15/11/2020 11:33
Nodding Heads Games was co-founded by Shruti Ghosh, Ian Maude and Avichal Singh.
Govind B.15/11/2020 09:39
Guys pls try to buy the game They almost went bankrupt developing the game
Jaymin S.15/11/2020 09:34
was waiting for you in developer list 😁
Shweta A.15/11/2020 08:48
Wow great
Sagar R.15/11/2020 07:24
The reason is four letter : S N O B Just because we don't have that many companies here, so the below level companies come to.this understanding that they never need to improve.
Kumaara V.15/11/2020 07:16
பராசக்தி பேரன்டா நீ.. பர கெத்து உனக்கு இருக்கு.. நீ நம்ம கலாச்சாரத்துக்கு ஏத்தா மாதிரி பக்கா குவாலிட்டீல பன்னு.. நாங்க இருக்கோம் உன்ன தூக்கி புடிக்க.. frm, 90’s Tamil Kids👊 X pubg players👊
S͕͚̫̯̫̓̾͒̌͌h͉͈͎̭̲͉̗̩͇͖̘͇ͧͥ̽͛̈́̅ͮ̏͂̉͊̽͌ͅi̬͙͎̞̥͎̘̥͈̤͉̘͌ͤ̊ͮ̉̇̋͐͑̃̑͂v̤̥̖̆ͬ̍a͕̘͙͕̽̉͌̽m̠̣͚̤̻̠͉̤̝̗̼̱̦͇ S.15/11/2020 06:49
dot
Aaradhya K.15/11/2020 06:12
I think history as a subject should be taught through video games.
Daman D.15/11/2020 05:54
Game is good but camera is placed too far.....player look too small.
Shivpreet S.15/11/2020 05:45
Prince of Persia ki copy kar li bhadwon ne
Sunny G.15/11/2020 05:45
Culturally we are the richest of all nations, there are many tales from the past that could be used as an idea behind a game or a movie or anything. People need to trust themselves and back themselves to be bold enough to get over the line.
Arindam S.15/11/2020 05:33
