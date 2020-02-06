back
Indian Filmmaker Rima Das At Cannes
She wanted to be an actor but ended up making a film that became India’s contender at the Academy Awards in 2018. Rima Das spoke to Brut about her journey from a small village in Assam to making award-winning films.
06/02/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:30 AM
21 comments
U did great job mam...i watched but not understand fully ,, but Every short has deep meaning so plzzz upload with subtitles...
Northeast is proud to have you 👍👏
Love you Rima Ba. I watched the movie. It is a masterpiece of imagination. Awesome Cinematography and editing. ❤️❤️❤️
I have watched Village Rockstar movie several time. The simplicity of the plot, the real life characters, awesome scenario, all these made the movie simply beautiful. Hats off to you for delivering such wonderful movies.
Unbelievable she made short film single handily 👏👏
Hats off mam , I'm gonna look for your work
