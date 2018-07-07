back

Indian Superheroes Fly, Dance, Fight. But Can They Capture the Box-Office?

Few Indian films have been able to create a superhero the country could call its own. Is that about to change?

07/07/2018 9:00 AM
  • 1.0m
  • 20

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India

  2. Milind Soman: The Happy Husband

  3. Saif Ali Khan On Netflix, Choice Of Roles

  4. 3 Life Lessons From Jackie Shroff

  5. Post Makar Sankranti, A String Operation

  6. Javed Akhtar Vouches for Secularism

16 comments

  • BD P.
    07/14/2018 23:31

    kachara ka kachara.......

  • Shayan A.
    07/11/2018 07:28

    Bollywood don't have anything of their own they copy movie ideas from hollywood and songs from pakistan co-founder of apple says "Indians don't have creativity " and its true

  • Rajat M.
    07/09/2018 11:48

    nothing can beat Shaktiman and kilbish.

  • Shiva R.
    07/08/2018 18:03

    This is called native advertising.

  • Sharun A.
    07/08/2018 08:49

    who said Abhishek bachhan is a leading actor 😂

  • Shubham T.
    07/07/2018 23:19

    Told ya

  • Gokhul N.
    07/07/2018 19:39

    Krish was gud among all those you mentioned

  • Mahesh K.
    07/07/2018 16:30

    Flying jatt worst movie

  • Aniruddha G.
    07/07/2018 16:24

    I wish they put in a last scene in Bhavesh Joshi where Anil Kapoor is shown wearing the Mr India watch, thus creating a universe and then make a sequel to Mr India. Everyone would watch that.

  • Anand N.
    07/07/2018 14:37

    ye movie release hone se pehle post banate to kuch faayda hote uss achhe movie ko but as usual Brut is very late

  • Shehzad S.
    07/07/2018 14:26

    Kick ass copy h

  • Harshad F.
    07/07/2018 14:01

    Its unfortunate that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero did not do well on the box office. It had a powerful storyline and excellent filmmaking by some of the best people in the business. There might be some errors on lead casting and the marketing front which focused more on superhero wave than vigilante that might have affected it. Sad that we might never get to watch Bhavesh Joshi's next installment

  • Pritu O.
    07/07/2018 12:44

    Kickass copy?

  • Pooja S.
    07/07/2018 09:16

    Bahubali is my superhero

  • Saikat D.
    07/07/2018 09:15

    I'm your father brut

  • Prashant A.
    07/07/2018 09:05

    Brut You better stay in Hollywood. Both the industry have different viewers and people like you compare each and everything of Bollywood with Hollywood. I can say very easily that your page is No Way Better or innovative than pages like ‘Seeker’ Or ‘Inside Me’ Or ‘Quint’.