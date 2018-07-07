Indian Superheroes Fly, Dance, Fight. But Can They Capture the Box-Office?

Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India
16 comments
BD P.07/14/2018 23:31
kachara ka kachara.......
Shayan A.07/11/2018 07:28
Bollywood don't have anything of their own they copy movie ideas from hollywood and songs from pakistan co-founder of apple says "Indians don't have creativity " and its true
Rajat M.07/09/2018 11:48
nothing can beat Shaktiman and kilbish.
Shiva R.07/08/2018 18:03
This is called native advertising.
Sharun A.07/08/2018 08:49
who said Abhishek bachhan is a leading actor 😂
Shubham T.07/07/2018 23:19
Told ya
Gokhul N.07/07/2018 19:39
Krish was gud among all those you mentioned
Mahesh K.07/07/2018 16:30
Flying jatt worst movie
Aniruddha G.07/07/2018 16:24
I wish they put in a last scene in Bhavesh Joshi where Anil Kapoor is shown wearing the Mr India watch, thus creating a universe and then make a sequel to Mr India. Everyone would watch that.
Anand N.07/07/2018 14:37
ye movie release hone se pehle post banate to kuch faayda hote uss achhe movie ko but as usual Brut is very late
Shehzad S.07/07/2018 14:26
Kick ass copy h
Harshad F.07/07/2018 14:01
Its unfortunate that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero did not do well on the box office. It had a powerful storyline and excellent filmmaking by some of the best people in the business. There might be some errors on lead casting and the marketing front which focused more on superhero wave than vigilante that might have affected it. Sad that we might never get to watch Bhavesh Joshi's next installment
Pritu O.07/07/2018 12:44
Kickass copy?
Pooja S.07/07/2018 09:16
Bahubali is my superhero
Saikat D.07/07/2018 09:15
I'm your father brut
Prashant A.07/07/2018 09:05
Brut You better stay in Hollywood. Both the industry have different viewers and people like you compare each and everything of Bollywood with Hollywood. I can say very easily that your page is No Way Better or innovative than pages like ‘Seeker’ Or ‘Inside Me’ Or ‘Quint’.