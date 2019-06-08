back

Indian University Teaches 'Harry Potter' Law Course

The first Harry Potter book hit stands 22 years ago today. Now, Muggles in India can study law using examples from the Hogwarts universe.

06/26/2019 6:12 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:07 AM
49 comments

  • Renad Y.
    08/06/2019 00:46

    if u changed your mind men el architecture :))))

  • Marian S.
    06/30/2019 13:53

    Cool, what do you think ?!

  • Deepanshi M.
    06/29/2019 19:31

    excited??

  • Priyanka D.
    06/29/2019 12:38

    😁😅

  • Avina J.
    06/29/2019 10:07

    that is why I don't trust people who don't like Harry Potter 🙈🙈🤭🤭

  • Sohaib J.
    06/29/2019 09:51

    Ohh....

  • Anushka A.
    06/29/2019 01:01

    hmm

  • Anushree M.
    06/28/2019 19:16

    Are you taking this class?

  • Joanna G.
    06/28/2019 09:14

    hahahahhahaha

  • Asma
    06/28/2019 06:17

    this guy is a true potterhead 😂😂😂

  • Jackie B.
    06/28/2019 00:32

    does W&L do an exchange program with this school?

  • Jackie B.
    06/28/2019 00:30

    .... well I guess I need to finish out law school in India.

  • Govind S.
    06/27/2019 09:19

    you'd like it.

  • Jisha G.
    06/27/2019 08:09

    Nivedita Menon

  • P.T. S.
    06/27/2019 06:53

    Proud Noojie 💝 maybe stumbling into law wasn't so bad after all ;)

  • Dharunyan R.
    06/27/2019 05:37

    planning to change the majors

  • Sahil K.
    06/27/2019 05:30

    wow

  • Chloe B.
    06/27/2019 03:23

    my time has come

  • Chris J.
    06/26/2019 21:44

    🤔

  • Pratap B.
    06/26/2019 20:52

    Awesome attempt

