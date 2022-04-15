back
Inside Abhishek Bachchan’s School
From visiting the stage where he made his acting debut to flying (crashing) paper planes, Abhishek Bachchan took Nihal Ranjit on a trip down memory lane. Check it out. #BrutSauce
15/04/2022 9:27 AM
- 25.8K
- 143
- 2
2 comments
Amos M.15/04/2022 13:06
Parent teacher conference?.Dude it's parent teacher meeting. Why can't you hire a proper interviewer than Desi murgi bilayati chal?
Toseek W.15/04/2022 12:56
