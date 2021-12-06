back

Inside Bhuvan Bam’s Mumbai Pad

Did you know Bhuvan's been dating his school sweetheart since the 10th standard? This week on Brut Sauce, our host Nihal sat down with the king of YouTube himself. This is how it went… #BrutSauce #BBKiVines

06/12/2021 4:27 AM
  • 164.1K
  • 25

18 comments

  • Ashwin P.
    4 days

    R ko roll karna seekh nai tkh NCB aajayegi

  • Abhinav S.
    5 days

    Your accent made me Skip the Video... 🙄 And now I feel guilty for not watching the only video with BB in it

  • Umesh M.
    6 days

    Omg feeling sad for bhuvan as he gave interview to anti bharat page

  • Navajyoti D.
    6 days

    I am glad Bhuvan didn't know your 'she-e-esh' ! 😂That was soo not cool than the legend himself ! 😉 Bammm! 💥

  • Rohan R.
    7 days

    Mast fake accent mara re 🤣🤣🤣

  • Mayank B.
    7 days

    Why this dude is trying to be angraze you can talk normally dude

  • Anirban D.
    7 days

    This host is soooooooooo oo trash 🗑️ He has not prepared good questions He is not ready most of the time Accent sucks And more In the middle he is getting roasted by BB Now this is what happens when you are pathetic and topper is infront of you

  • Rustam K.
    7 days

    That fake accent was not required tho🙄

  • Soumyadip R.
    08/12/2021 06:48

    Your accent is brown like shit

  • Ritesh J.
    07/12/2021 23:53

    The guy with the highest views speak in normal English while the guy with 100 Facebook friends speaks in a highly westernized fake accent!

  • Talha M.
    07/12/2021 17:35

    The host just woke up and went for interview lol

  • Rahul K.
    07/12/2021 00:25

    Aisa lagta hai nalasopara me rehta hai aur accent mara hai chutiya saala

  • Raju C.
    06/12/2021 17:38

    abey itna accent lata kaha shai hai

  • Rohit P.
    06/12/2021 12:43

    Wats with the ACCENT ??

  • Hrishikesh Z.
    06/12/2021 09:16

    Not only accent but he's attitude also looks fake.

  • Xeritern G.
    06/12/2021 09:09

    Bhai hindi bol le no one cares bb ki audience hindi wali he hai 🙂🙂 Yaa accent change kr Ur Fake accent sck

  • Rohan M.
    06/12/2021 08:41

    Why that fake accent host needed

  • Brut India
    03/12/2021 17:53

    Catch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVKZsGreJ8Q&ab_channel=BrutIndia

