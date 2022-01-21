back
Inside Dr. Shashi Tharoor’s Home
Watch Brut host Nihal Ranjit in conversation with Dr. Tharoor at his Delhi home. Hear him talk about getting trolled on Twitter, his iconic hair flip and much more. #BrutSauce
07/01/2022 4:27 AMupdated: 12/01/2022 11:52 PM
- 2.1M
- 37.7K
- 884
632 comments
Amit P.2 days
Indian playboy 🤣🤣🤣😂
Satyar J.5 days
It looks like he has gained tremendous weight and the BELLYFAT as well! Is he okay or sick? He makes a living bashing India and hating Hindus and that's the bad part of him which we don't like at all. We all have to pay for our WRONGDOINGS and BAD KARMAS and he won't be any exception to that either! Wish him well.
Meenakshi K.5 days
Very learned personality with an excellent command over English language.Vocabulary is fantastic.Actually there r very few politicians like him.👍👍
Bhagvanbhai S.6 days
Very nice
Sarwani S.21/01/2022 19:02
Listening to him is definitely a treat. Well I enjoyed this episode thoroughly . Thumbs up👍
Biśhâĺ S.21/01/2022 17:47
English 💎
Chaya N.21/01/2022 01:05
Read Marx idiot
Vk N.20/01/2022 19:56
Nice 🙏
Sreedharan N.20/01/2022 15:17
A PERFECT MAN INDEED
Shanfar A.18/01/2022 19:15
According to initial reports, Pushkar was suspected to have committed suicide. Later reports stated that the cause of death was unnatural; the doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences gave a preliminary autopsy report that revealed injury marks on her body. Fucking killer ...
Riyan M.18/01/2022 07:01
A gentleman indeed.
Mohamed Y.18/01/2022 04:19
Anchor happens to interrupt often, so annoying!
Kinjal S.17/01/2022 08:20
Knowledge is meaningless if it does not serve our society in the way it is meant to be.
Sumit A.16/01/2022 17:32
Host looks like a Junkie using fake accent telling Mr Tharoor's mom that she has raised a scholar as if she doesn't already knew this .. .. Huh ! ... Atleast send someone who is bit more presentable.
Ajay R.16/01/2022 14:13
Appreciative
Avinash M.16/01/2022 09:46
So this guy is basically an actor. No wonder politics suits him. One of the worst persons for India.
Anuraag S.15/01/2022 15:51
Absolute class, warmth he carries.
Sourabh C.15/01/2022 13:18
Wife murder victim
Vinay D.14/01/2022 17:56
Malayaali...daaaa...
Krishnaprasad N.14/01/2022 06:59
പ്രഭാകരാ🙄