Inside Manish Malhotra’s luxurious home

We were the first guests invited into Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai home. Brut host Nihal Ranjit took a tour of his walk-in closet, got some advice on what to wear for a first date and even secured an invite to his next house party!

25/02/2022 4:27 AM
  • 67.5K
  • 11

7 comments

  • Abhijeet K.
    an hour

    ❤️❤️

  • Abhijeet K.
    an hour

    Waiting for Sabyasachi home tour 😃✨

  • Shakyasen D.
    2 hours

    I'm a foodie I love food Food is loved by me Love is food by me Me is food by love That guy is so so annoying.

  • Sahil J.
    2 hours

    So damn wanna be cool ::::: hindi bol lo bhai … koi zrurat nhi hai fake accent ki

  • Sangeeta K.
    3 hours

    James bond 🤪🤪🤪how many times he repeated ths ...

  • Anurag V.
    7 hours

    Full waste of time. Thank you

  • Amos M.
    10 hours

    Can I go down?.Can I get invited to your party?.Can I go to closet?.Can I ramp for you?My mom will sell me for that.Oh God!

