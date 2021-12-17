back
Inside Prajakta Koli’s Mumbai Home
On Brut Sauce, YouTuber Prajakta Koli sits down with our host Nihal Ranjit. She reacts to her first-ever YouTube video and teaches us how to go viral. Check it out. #BrutSauce #PrajaktaKoli
17/12/2021 5:27 AM
18 comments
Shweta P.28/12/2021 22:02
She dint invite us over 😲😂
Piyush D.28/12/2021 19:27
ahem ahem Thane it is not mumbai 🤣
Shanya M.27/12/2021 12:33
Merilina B.21/12/2021 05:41
Was that an interview? Eww. I see if you wanna go for a more casual vibe, but god o god let the person talk ffs
Nitin P.20/12/2021 08:43
कोण आहे ही
Kuntal R.20/12/2021 08:02
Mostly insane 🤣🤣
Sobha H.19/12/2021 20:46
is that i or anyone else who's not liking the guy's gesture i mean dude you are coming to 'interview' someone and yet you don't know the number of subscribers of her YouTube channel like seriously!!!!!🙄
Proma G.19/12/2021 15:01
Thiw guy is born in 1998 doing so great in life here i am of 2000 thinking to complete graduation soonest😓🤣 and go for post graduation. Idk how this people are followed so much and considered so so high regard . This guy might have done mere graduation and or even before opened an ac it became instant viral and he became the sensation with pretty less creditability
Pihu K.18/12/2021 18:02
88 hours a day? On IG?
Sumit C.18/12/2021 13:12
Kuch viii 😂😂😂😂
Pronay B.18/12/2021 12:15
Isko funny hone bolna Brut
Navajyoti D.18/12/2021 07:08
The Same Old "Coffee For Me/No Coffee For Me" Stuff . This Guy Will Never Stop Irritating People With His Over-The-Top Fake Accent & Stupidity .
Rochan D.18/12/2021 04:57
What happened to this guy's accent??
Ollo .17/12/2021 20:02
Six million subscribers amazing...It's same population as Tibetan! Tibetan population was Six million!
Pelumi A.17/12/2021 17:35
Nadia S.17/12/2021 13:33
Where are the masks? Why aren’t they socially distanced at least. The pandemic is still here.
Santa A.17/12/2021 06:48
The most smug video i have ever seen Bhai kitna fake banoge bey
Aryan K.17/12/2021 04:35
Abe fake accent sudharo bha*wo apna pehle