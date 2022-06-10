Inside Randeep Hooda's Mumbai Home
It's not everyday that you get to take a ride through the suburbs with Randeep Hooda. Nihal recently sat down with the star to discuss his love of horses and gymming before teaching him how to dab. Check it out. #BrutSauce
You will like also
Who is Kate Bush?
"Stranger Things" gave the song 1985 "Running Up That Hill" new life. Who is Kate Bush, the singer behind the trending song?
How Seth Meyers handles YouTube comments
Here’s how Seth Meyers turned YouTube comments into comedy gold …
Seth Meyers reflects on his career
“It’s easier to fail as a youth than it is as an old.” Seth Meyers shared his one piece of advice for people wanting to get into comedy at the Tribeca Festival ... #Tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
Steve Aoki reflects on his struggles and successes
“You have to be grounded in gratitude.” At the Tribeca Festival, Steve Aoki told us about life before fame, and why his dad, Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, wasn’t originally sold on his plans to pursue music ... #Tribeca2022
What "Squid Game" says about the Korean society
"It is a very unequal country. That feeling of despair that one feels in the show, I would say it is very realistic." What does the Netflix mega hit, "Squid Game," say about the Korean society?
The life of Lil Baby
He didn't think rap was for him, yet he went on to become one of the biggest voices in hip hop. … This is the story of Lil Baby, whose story is the focus of the documentary “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.
IV vitamin therapy: the latest controversial health trend
Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna swear by it. While it claims to cure hangovers or boost immunity, doctors are skeptical. This is "IV vitamin therapy" — the latest controversial health trend.
The life of Machine Gun Kelly
“I am weed,” is what he told Megan Fox when they met. This is the story of Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, who presented a film inspired by his life, “Taurus,” at the Tribeca Festival. #Tribeca2022
The story of Jennifer Lopez
She used to have a little, now she has a lot ... And she says this is just the "halftime" of her career. This is the story of Jennifer Lopez. #tribeca2022